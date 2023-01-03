Acer Expands ChromeOS Offering with Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Add-In-One 24

Editor's Summary

Acer's latest Chromebox is easy to set up, use, and manage while maximizing space in commercial and education settings including classrooms, libraries, reception areas, offices, kiosks, and more

The compact Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 support up to 12th Gen Intel ® Core™ i7 processors, Intel vPro ® that is built for business, and up to four external displays

Acer Add-In-One 24 becomes an all in one desktop, consisting of either an Acer Chromebox CXI5 or Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 docked to a 24-inch FHD monitor, which can be easily swapped for future upgrades and repairs

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer today expanded its ChromeOS product line with the new Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Chromebox Enterprise CXI5. It also announced the Acer Add-In-One 24, a modular all in one solution consisting of either the Acer Chromebox CXI5 or the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 and a 24-inch FHD docking monitor. Both solutions help businesses and commercial institutions streamline space and simplify maintenance, upgrades, and repairs, resulting in less downtime and long-term cost savings.

Acer Incorporated Logo (PRNewsfoto/Acer Incorporated) (PRNewsfoto/Acer) (PRNewswire)

"These new ChromeOS-based Acer systems are excellent choices for businesses and institutions that require reliable computers that are easy to setup, use, and manage while making the most of limited space environments," said Jeff Lee, General Manager, Stationary Computing, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. "Outfitted with the latest technology, including Intel vPro and integrated malware protection, these powerful devices are able to support the multitasking capabilities and tight security required in organizations today."

Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5

Running ChromeOS, the new Acer Chromebox CXI5 delivers fast boot times, ease of use and robust security features. This Chromebox offers maximum flexibility in placement options due to its compact design. It can fit within space-constrained bullpen environments like call centers and coworking spaces and can be placed just about anywhere with its VESA mount kit. Outfitted with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor[1], it provides fast performance for everyday tasks, delivering up to 20% improvement over prior processor generations. The Intel vPro platform, built to support business performance and efficiency, comes with additional hardware-based security for multi-layered level of protection that is needed in today's hybrid working environment, as well as proven stability that IT professionals can rely on.

Outfitted with the Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 is designed to cater to companies' IT demands and support the needs of the modern workforce. It unlocks a combination of fast deployment and simple management tools, built-in proactive security features, and access to a wide range of vital productivity apps. The smart device also comes with 24/7 IT admin support, enables IT to enforce hundreds of policies through the Google Admin console and conducts regular automatic security updates in the background to minimize interruptions and employee downtime. As an eco-friendly investment, the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 offers low power consumption modes and efficient charging capabilities.

The Acer Chromebox CXI5 and Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 connect to a wide array of peripherals with four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports and two USB 4 Gen 3 Type-C ports, providing the newest and fastest USB technology that can transfer data at speeds of up to 40 Gpbs. The full-function USB-Type C port in tandem with dual HDMI 2.1 ports also supports up to four external displays. In addition, Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) and RJ45 2.5G Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE)[2] deliver stable internet and network connectivity.

Acer Add-In-One 24, an all in one desktop solution

Acer's new Add-In-One 24 features a modular design consisting of an Acer Chromebox CXI5 or a Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 that fits in the dock on the back of the 24-inch FHD 1080p monitor. This design enables the Acer Chromeboxes to be easily swapped for another to facilitate repairs and upgrades with minimal downtime for the user.

Ideal for office workers and meetings, its 115-degree wide-angle 5 MP webcam, dual microphones and dual 4-watt speakers facilitate high-quality video conferences. Multiple AI noise reduction modes suppress background noise to deliver clear audio, even in the busiest of places. For added security, the webcam has a built-in camera shutter to help prevent unintentional image capture from hackers.

The display leverages a premium IPS panel with narrow bezels to deliver accurate images at wide angles, helpful when collaborating with others in front of the computer or juggling multiple applications all at once. Its thin bezels maximize the viewable area to reduce scrolling, while the monitor can be titled between -5 to 25 degrees to suit the optimal and preferred viewing position. Optional touch functionality[1] contributes to smooth and effortless navigation, while the display also has an anti-glare coating to eliminate reflections so it can be used even in bright environments. To prevent tampering from unauthorized personnel, specialized screws help firmly secure the Acer Chromebox CXI5 and the Acer Chromebox Enterprise CXI5 at the back of the docking monitor.

Pricing and Availability

The Acer Chromebox CXI5 will be available in North America in Q1 starting at USD 289.99; and in EMEA in March starting at EUR 349 (excluding VAT).

The Acer Add-In-One 24 will be available in North America in Q1 starting at USD 609.99; and in EMEA in March starting at EUR 799 (excluding VAT)

Exact specifications, prices, and availability will vary by region. To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via www.acer.com.

Visit Acer's press kit for product images and specifications, or visit the next@acer press room to see all announcements.

[1] Specifications may vary depending on model and/or region. [2] Only Intel® Core™ i7 models will feature a 2.5GbE port

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world's top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer's 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Celeron, Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Acer