InMode to Present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference

YOKNEAM, Israel, Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that Moshe Mizrahy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Yair Malca, Chief Financial Officer and Spero Theodorou MD, Chief Medical Officer, will present virtually at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Jan. 12, 2023.

The fireside chat, moderated by Mike Matson, Senior Research Analyst, is scheduled for 10:15 am Eastern Time on Thursday, Jan. 12 and will be webcast from InMode's Investor Relations website at https://inmodemd.com/investors/. InMode will also hold one-on-one investor meetings in person on Wednesday, Jan. 11 and virtual meetings on Thursday, Jan. 12. To schedule a meeting, please contact your Needham representative.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radiofrequency ("RF") technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode, please visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

ir@inmodemd.com

+ 917-607-8654

