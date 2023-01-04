Curriculum Associates Names 31 Exemplar Teachers to Its 2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators™

Grades K–8 educators chosen for their best-in-class teaching practices and use of i-Ready®,

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates recently named its 2023 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar teachers in Grades K–8 from around the country. Representing 25 different states, this year's 31 selected teachers all exhibit best-in-class use of i-Ready, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready, illustrate growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrate innovation and engagement practices for students, are evangelists for high expectations and student achievement, are champions of equity, and have been teaching for at least two years.

"Teachers are true rockstars," said Emily McCann, vice president of educator community at Curriculum Associates. "This year's Extraordinary Educators are no exception – they were chosen from hundreds of nominations and represent the best of the best. We are happy to recognize and celebrate these educators' amazing work and achievements, as well as provide them with ongoing professional learning and networking opportunities to help them continue to grow their craft."

With nearly 340 years of combined teaching experience, this year's class of Extraordinary Educators includes classroom teachers, special education teachers, and instructional specialists. All of the educators were ultimately selected by an advisory board featuring leaders from Curriculum Associates, previously inducted Extraordinary Educators, and a college student pursuing a degree in urban education.

The Extraordinary Educators will have continued access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit and other professional learning events.

This is the fourth year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year's class joins 110 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

