Stay connected to your vehicle 24/7 with Garmin Dash Cam Live

OLATHE, Kan., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) today announced the all-new Garmin Dash Cam™ Live, an always-connected1 LTE dash cam2 that offers drivers access to a live exterior view of their vehicle. With the purchase of an LTE subscription, motorists can utilize the Garmin Drive™ app to access an on-demand view of everything within sight of the Dash Cam Live in their vehicle. Drivers will also enjoy greater peace of mind through receiving theft alerts and other incident alerts3, when parked and away from the vehicle. The camera records high-definition 1440p video with a 140-degree field of view, featuring Garmin Clarity™ HDR optics for crisp detail day or night, providing a clear witness to any potential incident.

"We are thrilled to offer our first LTE-connected dash cam, so drivers can have access to their vehicle camera without the limitation of a Wi-Fi connection," said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. "Much like the popular doorbell security camera systems that give you a view around your front door, Garmin Dash Cam Live can serve as your eyewitness 24/7 for ultimate peace of mind and situational awareness. You can feel secure whether you're walking away from your truck at the stadium or leaving your convertible at the beach."

With Dash Cam Live, saved video clips are automatically stored for 24 hours in the secure, online Vault and can be accessed using the Garmin Drive smartphone app. The camera is always on, meaning it automatically records and saves video of incidents, tagging time, date and location of saved video thanks to built-in GPS. When users are ready to access or share recorded video, the LTE connectivity also makes Dash Cam Live superior to standard dash cams, because users are not dependent on Wi-Fi® connectivity to share a video clip.

Convenience behind the wheel

Drivers will appreciate the premium feature set of this dash cam, including the convenience of controlling the camera with their voice4. Through spoken commands, drivers can save video, stop/start recording, take still pictures and more, all while keeping their hands on the wheel. Whether a road warrior, a business traveler or a daily commuter, users can also benefit from in-car alerts5, such as forward collision, lane departure and speed camera notifications to help encourage safer driving and increase situational awareness.

With a rugged design, Dash Cam Live is built to withstand harsh vehicle environments, including direct sunlight and hot car interior temperatures. It's also ready to use right out of the box, featuring an included microSD™ memory card, so drivers can mount their camera and hit the road.

For drivers to enjoy all the connected features of this LTE dash cam, they must purchase a monthly Vault subscription plan in the Garmin Drive app. These plans, which start at $9.99/month, enable 24/7 connected features, including live view, location tracking, theft alerts and parking guard notifications as well as the ability to extend the storage duration of video clips for up to 30 days.

Available now, the Garmin Dash Cam Live has a suggested retail price of $399.99. See Dash Cam Live on display during CES 2023 at the Garmin booth, #3641.

Engineered on the inside for life on the outside, Garmin products have revolutionized the automotive industry and become essential to the lives of drivers, commuters and motorists of all types. Committed to designing user-friendly, purpose-built portable navigation solutions that enhance every drive, ride and adventure, Garmin believes every day is an opportunity to innovate and a chance to beat yesterday. For more information, visit Garmin's virtual Newsroom, email our press team, connect with @garmin on social, or follow our adventures.

1Always-on connectivity requires an active LTE subscription. Purchase a subscription using the Garmin Drive app on a compatible smartphone.

2Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit the use of this camera device. It is the user's responsibility to know and comply with applicable laws and rights to privacy in jurisdictions where they plan to use this device.

3Requires an active LTE subscription; some vehicles will need the Constant Power Cable (sold separately)

4Available in English, German, French, Spanish, Italian and Swedish

5Certain conditions may impair the warming function; visit Garmin.com/warnings for details. Red light and speed camera warnings are not available in all regions.

About Garmin: Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) is incorporated in Switzerland, and its principal subsidiaries are located in the United States, Taiwan and the United Kingdom. Garmin is a registered trademark and Garmin Dash Cam, Garmin Clarity and Garmin Drive are trademarks of Garmin Ltd. or its subsidiaries. Wi-Fi® and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance.

All other brands, product names, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Notice on Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business. Such statements are based on management's current expectations. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors listed in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021, filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 0001-411180). A copy of such Form 10-K is available at https://www.garmin.com/en-US/company/investors/earnings/. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Garmin undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

