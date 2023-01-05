BuzzRx® and Phoenix Suns Announce Multi-Year Partnership

First NBA Team to Partner with Prescription Discount Card Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BuzzRx , the only provider of free prescription discount cards benefiting nonprofits year-round, announced the company has scored a multi-year partnership with the Phoenix Suns. The partnership will span in-arena activation, commercial advertising, and digital content. BuzzRx is the first prescription savings company to sponsor a National Basketball Association® (NBA) team. This sponsorship expands the company's involvement with the team, as they have previously partnered with the Phoenix Suns Charities, resulting in $150,000 donated to Valley nonprofits.

BuzzRx is now a proud partner of the Phoenix Suns (PRNewswire)

"BuzzRx has been a great partner to Phoenix Suns Charities and the local community so we're thrilled to expand our relationship and become the first NBA team to partner with a prescription discount card company," said Tom Fletcher, Suns Senior Vice President of Global Partnership Solutions. "BuzzRx helps make medication more affordable, and through this partnership, Suns fans will have the opportunity to purchase prescriptions at a discount while also benefiting nonprofits throughout Arizona."

"BuzzRx has an active charitable history in Arizona, and we are excited to expand our presence in the community with this new Phoenix Suns partnership," says Matt Herfield, BuzzRx Co-founder & CEO. "Partnering with the Phoenix Suns allows us to further educate the public on the benefits of prescription discount cards and how they can be used by anyone to make medications more affordable and accessible."

BuzzRx donates up to $1 every time someone saves using the free prescription discount card benefiting Make-A-Wish. Donations stay in the communities where the card was used to help grant wishes locally and do not affect discounted prices. To date, BuzzRx has donated more than $300,000 to Make-A-Wish® Arizona. The ready-to-use card can be used by anyone, insured or uninsured, and is accepted at over 60,000 pharmacies nationwide. Cardholders can present the savings card or coupon at the pharmacy when filling or refilling a prescription to save up to 80%.

To look up prescription discounts by zip code and learn more about BuzzRx and the Phoenix Suns, please visit BuzzRx.com/Suns .

About BuzzRx:

Founded in 2010 as Watertree Health, BuzzRx helps make communities healthier by making medicines more affordable and aligning with nonprofit partners that share their mission. The free prescription discount card benefiting nonprofits can help save up to 80% on brand name and generic medications while supporting Make-A-Wish, ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®), National Kidney Foundation®, and fifteen regional food banks—at no cost to the cardholder. To date, BuzzRx has helped Americans save $1 billion on prescriptions and has donated more than $8 million to their nonprofit partners. To learn more about BuzzRx, visit buzzrx.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BuzzRx