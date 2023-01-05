Camden National Corporation to Announce Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 Financial Results on January 31, 2023

CAMDEN, Maine, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) will report financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. A conference call and webcast will be held at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 hosted by Gregory A. Dufour, President and Chief Executive Officer and Michael R. Archer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer.

Parties interested in listening to the teleconference should dial into the call or connect to the webcast link 10 – 15 minutes before it begins. Dial-in and webcast information to participate is as follows:

Live dial-in (Domestic): (844) 200-6205

Live dial-in (Canada): (833) 950-0062

Live dial-in (All other locations): (929) 526-1599

Participant access code: 266790

Live Webcast URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/812519935

A link to the live webcast will be available on Camden National Corporation's website at CamdenNationalCorporation.com prior to the meeting. The transcript and replay of the conference call will also be made available on Camden National's website following the conference call.

About Camden National Corporation

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) is the largest publicly traded bank holding company in Northern New England with $5.6 billion in assets, and was proudly listed as one of the Best Places to Work in Maine in 2021 and 2022. Founded in 1875, Camden National Bank is a full-service community bank dedicated to customers at every stage of their financial journey. With 24/7 live phone support, 58 banking centers, and additional lending offices in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, Camden National Bank offers the latest in digital banking, complemented by award-winning, personalized service. To learn more, visit CamdenNational.bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Comprehensive wealth management, investment and financial planning services are delivered by Camden National Wealth Management.

