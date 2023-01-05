Gov. Dunleavy Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "School Choice Week in Alaska" Recognizes Options as Crucial for Kids' Future

Alaska families to hold more than 50 events during the thirteenth annual celebration of school choice

JUNEAU, Alaska, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Mike Dunleavy has officially declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 to be School Choice Week in Alaska. His proclamation follows a year of school choice expansions across the country, and recognises the role that quality education plays on the future of Alaskan kids.

Gov. Dunleavy's proclamation highlights the importance of effective education as a key component in preparing children for their future. It also recognizes the contributions and hard work of educators in providing support for the academic success of all Alaskan children.

"School Choice Week in Alaska" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/proclamations-2023 .

For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned more than 50 activities across the state of Alaska from in-school activities to a rally in Anchorage, all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"With the support of Gov. Dunleavy's proclamation, this year we want to empower parents and kids with advice, strategies, and guidance about the K-12 system in National School Choice Week," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Alaska parents have expressed the desire of having a better understanding of the K-12 school system, we hope the Week spreads encouragement and clear resources for families to know the options they have."

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/alaska

