M. Benjamin ("Ben") Jones to be Inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy

NEW YORK, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ankura Consulting, LLC ("Ankura"), a leading global expert services and advisory firm, today announced that M. Benjamin Jones, Global Co-Head of Turnaround & Restructuring, will be inducted as a Fellow in the 34th Class of the American College of Bankruptcy at its annual meeting in March 2023 in Washington DC.

Ben will be among thirty-nine new Fellows who are being honored and recognized for their professional excellence and exceptional contributions to the bankruptcy and insolvency practice.

The American College of Bankruptcy is an honorary public service association of United States and international insolvency professionals who are invited to join as Fellows based on a proven record of the highest standards of expertise, leadership, integrity, professionalism, scholarship, and service to the bankruptcy and insolvency practice and to their communities.

Nominees are extended an invitation to join based on a sustained record of achievement. Candidates are selected by the College's Board of Regents from recommendations of Circuit Admissions Councils in each federal judicial circuit and Nominating Committees for Judicial and International Fellows. College Fellows include business and consumer bankruptcy attorneys, judges and other government officials, corporate turnaround specialists, accountants, financial advisors, academics, and other professionals who are experts in the field of bankruptcy and insolvency.

Kevin Lavin, Ankura's Chief Executive Officer, said, "This recognition, recommended by our valued clients, reflects Ben's exemplary expertise, character, work ethic, and commitment to driving value on his engagements. We are truly very fortunate to have such a great leader like Ben here at Ankura who is so highly regarded in the restructuring industry."

Ben Jones, said, "I am honored to be named, together with the distinguished group of the 34th class of Fellows, for this prestigious recognition. I hold this induction in the highest regard given the support from my colleagues at Ankura and my peers in the restructuring industry, who were instrumental in my nomination."

About Ankura

Ankura Consulting Group, LLC is an independent global expert services and advisory firm that delivers services and end-to-end solutions to help clients at critical inflection points related to conflict, crisis, performance, risk, strategy, and transformation. The Ankura team consists of more than 1,800 professionals serving 3000+ clients across 55 countries who are leaders in their respective fields and areas of expertise. Collaborative lateral thinking, hard-earned experience, expertise, and multidisciplinary capabilities drive results and Ankura is unrivalled in its ability to assist clients to Protect, Create and Recover Value. For more information, please visit, ankura.com.

