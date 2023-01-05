2 Strong 4 Bullies
Secureworks to Participate in Upcoming Needham Growth Conference

Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that it is scheduled to present at the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 11, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

www.secureworks.com (PRNewsfoto/SecureWorks, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

The presentation will be webcast live and archived on Secureworks' Investor Relations website at https://investors.secureworks.com/.

About Secureworks

Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries: 
Kevin Toomey 
VP, Investor Relations 
862-338-9046
ktoomey@secureworks.com

Media Inquiries: 
Nicole Catalano 
Corporate Communications 
415-295-5873 
press@secureworks.com

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.

