CHIPOTLE LAUNCHES NEW REWARDS PERK "FREEPOTLE" AND GIVES FANS THE CHANCE TO WIN FREE CHIPOTLE FOR A YEAR AT ALL RESTAURANTS IN THE U.S. AND CANADA

"Freepotle" provides Chipotle Rewards members up to ten free food drops throughout 2023

Fans can join "Freepotle" by signing up for Chipotle Rewards before March 6

Existing Chipotle Rewards members are automatically enrolled in "Freepotle"

To celebrate the new perk, Chipotle will award 3,100 Chipotle Rewards members, in recognition of the company's 3,100+ locations, with "free Chipotle For A Year"

Chipotle Rewards members will be entered to win with any in-restaurant or digital purchase ( $5 minimum) at Chipotle's restaurants in the U.S. and Canada through January 15 *

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) today announced it is launching "Freepotle," a new Chipotle Rewards perk that gives members up to ten free food drops throughout 2023. All existing Chipotle Rewards members will be automatically enrolled in "Freepotle", and non-members can gain access to "Freepotle" by joining the Chipotle Rewards program by March 6. As part of the new perk, all current Rewards members will get their first free food drop, a side or topping of guac, from January 9 to January 15.** Additionally, new Rewards members who enroll before March 6 will get a free side or topping of guac dropped into their account.***

“Freepotle” is a new Chipotle Rewards perk that gives members up to ten free food drops throughout 2023. To celebrate the launch of “Freepotle,” Chipotle is giving fans the chance to win free Chipotle For A Year at all restaurants in the U.S. and Canada from January 9 to January 15. (PRNewswire)

The ten free food drops throughout the year will include rewards such as free guac, free Queso Blanco, free beverages, free chips, and double protein. For more information on "Freepotle," fans in the U.S. can visit chipotle.com/rewards and fans in Canada can visit chipotle.ca/rewards.

"In an environment full of pricey subscription programs, we're introducing a pass to our real food that is free to join and will provide more value to our community than ever before," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "'Freepotle' makes Chipotle Rewards a must-join program for all Chipotle fans in 2023."

"Freepotle" Everywhere

To kick off the launch of "Freepotle," Chipotle is giving fans the chance to win free Chipotle For A Year at all restaurants in the U.S. and Canada from January 9 to January 15. Chipotle Rewards members will have multiple ways to enter (see official rules for free entry method):

In-Restaurant: Chipotle Rewards members who make a $5 minimum purchase and scan their Chipotle Rewards member ID at the register when making an in-restaurant purchase will be automatically entered to win. Digital Orders: Chipotle Rewards members who are signed into their account and make a $5 minimum purchase on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, or Chipotle.ca will be automatically entered to win.

Fans can enter once a day over the seven-day period. Chipotle will give away a total of 3,100 "free Chipotle For A Year" prizes, representing the company's 3,100+ locations. The giveaway marks the most "free Chipotle For A Year" prizes given out at one time in the brand's history.

"Freepotle" Prize Wheel

Chipotle is also introducing a new "Freepotle" Prize Wheel on TikTok Live (https://www.tiktok.com/@chipotle?lang=en) and Instagram Live (https://www.instagram.com/chipotle/?hl=en) that will award two viewers with free Chipotle For A Year each day from January 9 to January 13 at 9am PT/12pm ET.*

Fans can enter for a chance to win by:

Watching Chipotle's TikTok Live or Instagram Live Commenting "Freepotle" on the TikTok Live or Instagram Live

Chipotle will choose one commenter from each platform at random and spin the wheel once for them. If it doesn't land on the silver burrito denoting "free Chipotle For A Year", the host will move on to the next commenters and continue this sequence until a pair of participants win free Chipotle For A Year.

30 Million And Counting

In addition to free food drops, Chipotle's more than 30 million Rewards members can earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app. Through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange, members can choose to exchange Rewards points for more than fifteen different reward options, including free guac, double protein, beverages, and Chipotle Goods. Members can also redeem their points for cash donations to support a variety of Chipotle's non-profit partners like The Farmlink Project, National Young Farmers Coalition, and National Urban League. Chipotle Rewards also features Extras, personalized challenges that allow members to earn extra points and collect achievement badges. Membership in the Chipotle Rewards program is subject to the full program terms and conditions at http://chipotle.com for U.S. residents and http://chipotle.ca for CAN residents.

* - NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Begins on or about 1/9/23 at 12:01 a.m. PT and ends on 1/15/23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Open only to legal residents of Canada and the 50 U.S. states & D.C. who are 13 years of age or older. See Official Rules at Chipotle.com/FreepotleSweepstakes for complete details including free entry method, entry periods, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARVs and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

** - Chipotle Rewards members enrolled on or before January 8, 2023, receive one free topping or side of guac with a purchase of $5.00 USD/CAD or more. One-time use only. Offer Valid January 9, 2023 through January 15, 2023 for orders placed and fulfilled in-restaurant at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States and Canada and when ordering via the Chipotle mobile app or online. Expires if not used within 7 days after it has been added to a participant's account. Redemption is subject to availability at the time of redemption. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. A digital Reward coupon associated with a valid Chipotle Rewards account will be required to redeem any Reward. Presentation of valid account required. Not valid on catering or orders on third party delivery platforms. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

*** - Offer available to new Chipotle Rewards members who enroll in Chipotle Rewards between January 9, 2023 – March 6, 2023. Eligible members receive one free topping or side of guac with a purchase of $5.00 USD/CAD or more. One-time use only. Expires if not used within 7 days after it has been added to a participant's account. Valid for orders placed and fulfilled in-restaurant at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States and Canada and when ordering via the Chipotle mobile app or Chipotle website. Redemption is subject to availability at the time of redemption. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. A digital Reward coupon associated with a valid Chipotle Rewards account will be required to redeem any Reward. Presentation of valid account required. Not valid on catering or orders on third party delivery platforms.

