Gov. McMaster Proclaims Jan. 22-Jan. 28 "South Carolina School Choice Week," Recognizes Options as Vital for Kids' Education

South Carolina families to hold more than 300 events during the twelfth annual celebration of school choice

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Henry McMaster has proclaimed an awareness week Jan. 22-28 recognizing that every child in South Carolina deserves access to an effective education, and encouraging parents to explore and identify the best learning option for their child. With this announcement, South Carolina joins a growing number of states in supporting its parents and educators by officially setting aside time to celebrate school choice.

NSCW 2023 (PRNewswire)

The proclamation highlights the importance of high quality education options for the economic vitality of South Carolina. It also recognizes the contributions and hard work of teachers, parents, and community leaders who invest in local schools.

"South Carolina School Choice Week" is timed to coincide with National School Choice Week, a weeklong national celebration of K-12 education that takes place during the last week of January. The full text of the proclamation can be found on the School Choice Week website at schoolchoiceweek.com/proclamations-2023 .

For the Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 344 activities across the state of South Carolina–– in-school activities, talent shows, even a capitol rally in Columbia –– all of which aim to spark conversations about the opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children's education.

More than 25,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, raising awareness about school choices of every type.

"The goal of South Carolina School Choice Week is twofold: to celebrate great education options of all kinds and to empower parents with the information they need to choose the best fit for their children," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "It's time for families, educators, and community leaders to work together to celebrate educational opportunities for all."

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/South-Carolina

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National School Choice Week