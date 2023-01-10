AAF's Most Promising Multicultural Students Named for 2023

Advertising leaders select 50 of the nation's highest achieving diverse seniors to participate in one of the industry's premier DE&I programs
WASHINGTON, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Advertising Federation (AAF) hosted leading industry professionals to select the 2023 class of Most Promising Multicultural Students. Approaching its 26th year, the Most Promising program is one of the organization's premier initiatives promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion within the advertising industry.
Students will participate in a four-day industry immersion program in New York that will include professional development and personal branding workshops, the Building Bridges for Our Future Awards Ceremony and Luncheon, and Recruiter's Expo. The Most Promising program gives advertising, media, communications, and tech companies the opportunity to tap into high-achieving talent of 50 diverse college students from across the country.
"The 2023 Most Promising inductees continue to raise the bar," said Ayanna Jackson, the AAF's EVP, Mosaic Center. "They are eager to enter our industry with a boldness and eagerness to affect change. We must develop spaces and opportunities that will allow them to create an industry that's never been."
Each year, students of racial or ethnic diversity from the AAF's 140+ college chapters apply to the program. This year's judging panel included representatives from Ally Financial, Nissan Motor Corporation, Captura Group, Cummings Creative Group, Hearts & Science, Lake-Sumter State College, Promedica, Publicis Health, RPA, and The Trade Desk.
Leading agencies and companies, including 72andSunny, BBDO, Dentsu, Meta, FCB, IPG, McCann, Omnicom Group, UM Worldwide, The Trade Desk, Wieden+Kennedy and others, have been long-standing Most Promising supporters and consider the program a valuable resource in recruiting diverse, entry-level talent.
"The AAF is very proud to introduce our Most Promising Multicultural Students Class of 2023. This amazing group of students have met all criteria and vetting processes by an outstanding experienced and respected Council of Judges," said Steve Pacheco, CEO of the AAF. "Now, more than ever, the need to connect young talent to the advertising industry is a top priority for everyone. The fact that the AAF can develop such a diverse group representing the best from across North America is consistent with our mission to develop the Next Generation of Advertising leaders."
This year's incredible class has an average GPA of 3.7 and represents 28 schools and 18 states across the country, including California, Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Oregon, New York and Texas.
2023 Most Promising Multicultural Students Class
Lesly Abarca-Valladares
South Dakota State University
Steven Howard Jr
Ithaca College
Brianna Aguilar
Brigham Young University
Trinity Hunter
The University of Alabama
Deandre Allen
St. Bonaventure University
Fatuma Jama
University of Minnesota
Isaiah Braithwaite
Roger Williams University
Rohini Khamamkar
Arizona State University
Ariana Britto
University of Florida
Sharanya Kumar
San Jose State University
Juan Camargo Quintero
University of Illinois
Carmen Larios
University of Illinois
Pricila Carmona
Olivet Nazarene University
Star Lawson
The Pennsylvania State University
Destiny Carter-Wleh
University of Minnesota
Linda Le
University of Houston
Isabella Castro
Lindenwood University
Kassandra Leyva
University of Illinois
Emma Chan
Pennsylvania State University
Marvin Lim
University of Oregon
Victoria Chan
Texas A&M University
Bri Lucero
Brigham Young University
Chenai Christian
The Pennsylvania State University
Beamlak Lulseged
University of Minnesota
Jacqueline Cimino
University of San Francisco
Carlos Luna
University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Li de Jong
Ithaca College
Christopher Mercado
Brigham Young University
Jessi Delfino
The University of Texas
Sushree Samikhya Mohanty
University of Memphis
Amari Edwards
University of South Carolina
Evanna Momtaj
University of Missouri
Megan Fabriquer
University of San Francisco
Blake Morrow
University of Illinois
Erica Fierro
Texas State University
Hanya Noussier
Florida State University
Amari Foster
University of Missouri
Sara Omar
University of Minnesota
Julie Garcia
University of Illinois
Jenna Ramon
Texas State University
Elizabeth Gordon
University of Minnesota
Brianna Roach
Arizona State University
Asia Griffin
University of Illinois
Marvin Sosa
University of Illinois
Rafael Guedes Bonacin
Kent State University
John Starkweather
Brigham Young University
June Hernandez
The University of Texas
Jyonosuke Tanaka
Newhouse School of Public Communications
Carmelli Hess
University of Oregon
Luckett Vanguard
University of Minnesota
Established in 1905, the American Advertising Federation (AAF), acts as the "Unifying Voice for Advertising." Its membership is comprised of more than 50 corporate members made up of the nation's leading advertisers, agencies, and media companies; a national network of 150+ local clubs representing 40,000 advertising professionals; and more than 140 college chapters with 4,000 student members. The AAF operates a host of programs and initiatives, including Advertising Day on the Hill, the Advertising Hall of Fame, the Advertising Hall of Achievement, the American Advertising Awards, the National Student Advertising Competition, the Mosaic Awards, the Most Promising Multicultural Students Program and AdCamp for high school students. Follow us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn (https://aaf.org).
