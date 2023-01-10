Alameda Health System Resident Physician Omonivie Agboghidi is a Finalist on the TV Show Baking It!

It takes a village for a physician intern to compete in a baking show.

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- How does a Highland Hospital resident intern manage to compete in a televised baking competition while completing her residency at the same time? With a lot of help from her colleagues.

"This is wild, to be honest. When you're a resident, you don't have time to eat, sleep and survive. Who goes and does a TV show during their intern year of residence?" said Dr. Omonivie Agboghidi, resident physician in the Highland Hospital department of emergency medicine at Alameda Health System.

Dr. Agboghidi teamed up with her best friend Yuki Burton to audition for the second season of the musical-themed baking show Baking It!. Hosted by Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler, Baking It! is judged by a panel of grandmothers who award a broach and $50,000 to the winning team. When the duo found out they were cast, Dr. Agboghidi was excited but hesitant to take on the challenge during such a critical time in her medical training.

"But the chief residents said, 'Absolutely, you have to do it.' Our program does a really good job of balancing out our schedules so we can have a life and wellness… The residency program directors got together and played Tetris with our schedules to make sure all the services had coverage," said Dr. Agboghidi.

Over six episodes, Dr. Agboghidi and Burton wowed the judges with delicious flavors and intricate designs that propelled them all the way to the final round. Their second bake was a "white coat syndrome cake" that represented Dr. Agboghidi's passion for providing compassionate, culturally competent care to her patients. Though they did not take home first place, judges called their final bake, a three-tiered Juneteenth cake, a work of art.

"I absolutely want to thank my Highlanders in the Emergency Medicine Program for supporting me and being in the corner of my kitchen. There are a lot of bakers in my residency and I would talk to them about techniques and ideas… It's like a big family and I always feel supported," said Dr. Agboghidi.

"We could not be prouder of Dr. Agboghidi. She does everything with excellence and passion – including complex baking challenges! Celebrating this win has been such a joy for the whole department," said Charlotte Wills, interim chair and residency program director at Alameda Health System.

"We are so thrilled to be able to support Dr. Agboghidi in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. How often do you get to be cast on a national television show to do something so fun? It really was a joint effort, not only from the interns and residents of our emergency medicine program, but also from other programs as well. We couldn't be prouder of Dr. Agboghidi and everyone that gave of themselves to make this happen," said Dr. David Duong, interim program director and associate program director in the department of emergency medicine at Alameda Health System.

