ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Announces Monthly Net Revenues*

Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 2:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Taipei, Taiwan, R.O.C., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: ASX, TAIEX: 3711, "ASEH" or the "Company"), announces its unaudited consolidated net revenues for December, 4th quarter and full year of 2022.

Consolidated net revenues (unaudited)



Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


53,211


60,107


59,665


-11.5 %


-10.8 %














Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


1,739


1,889


2,152


-8.0 %


-19.2 %



Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


177,490


188,626


172,936


-5.9 %


+2.6 %














Q4


Q3


Q4





(US$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


5,655


6,264


6,226


-9.7 %


-9.2 %














FY


FY






YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2021






Change

Net Revenues


670,945


569,997






+17.7 %














FY


FY






YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2021






Change

Net Revenues


22,581


20,399






+10.7 %

Pro Forma Basis**



Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


53,211


60,107


57,376


-11.5 %


-7.3 %














Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


1,739


1,889


2,070


-8.0 %


-16.0 %



Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


177,490


188,626


166,158


-5.9 %


+6.8 %














Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


5,655


6,264


5,982


-9.7 %


-5.5 %














FY


FY






YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2021






Change

Net Revenues


670,945


544,579






+23.2 %














FY


FY






YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2021






Change

Net Revenues


22,581


19,490






+15.9 %

Net revenues for ATM assembly, testing and material business are as follows:

atm net revenues (unaudited)



Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


28,462


32,650


31,011


-12.8 %


-8.2 %














Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


930


1,026


1,119


-9.4 %


-16.9 %



Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


94,322


98,831


91,958


-4.6 %


+2.6 %














Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


3,005


3,284


3,310


-8.5 %


-9.2 %














FY


FY






YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2021






Change

Net Revenues


372,176


334,805






+11.2 %














FY


FY






YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2021






Change

Net Revenues


12,551


11,978






+4.8 %

Pro Forma Basis**



Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


28,462


32,650


28,722


-12.8 %


-0.9 %














Dec


Nov


Dec


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


930


1,026


1,036


-9.4 %


-10.2 %



Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


94,322


98,831


85,180


-4.6 %


+10.7 %














Q4


Q3


Q4


Sequential


YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2022


2021


Change


Change

Net Revenues


3,005


3,284


3,066


-8.5 %


-2.0 %














FY


FY






YoY

(NT$ Million)


2022


2021






Change

Net Revenues


372,176


309,387






+20.3 %














FY


FY






YoY

(US$ Million)


2022


2021






Change

Net Revenues


12,551


11,068






+13.4 %

*This press release is intended to comply with Taiwan regulatory requirements.

** Pro forma basis excludes the disposed China Sites.

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@aseglobal.com

Tel: +886.2.6636.5678

http://www.aseglobal.com



Safe Harbor Notice:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors.  For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on March 29, 2022.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ase-technology-holding-co-ltd-announces-monthly-net-revenues-301717215.html

SOURCE ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.