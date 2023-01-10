Avel eCare Announces the Acquisition of NightWatch to Expand Pharmacy Telemedicine Services

The expansion of remote pharmacy services strengthens Avel eCare's portfolio of telemedicine offerings and helps meet the growing demand for pharmacy telemedicine services across the United States.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avel eCare, the nation's leading provider of clinician-to-clinician telemedicine services, today announced the acquisition of NightWatch, a West Virginia-based company that provides remote pharmacy services to hospitals, clinics and nursing homes throughout the Midwest and mid-Atlantic region. The acquisition strengthens Avel's existing suite of telemedicine offerings and enables the company to expand its reach to better service customers across the United States.

"We are excited to bring the NightWatch team and its customers onboard by joining our two successful organizations together," commented Doug Duskin, CEO of Avel eCare. "Avel continues to experience a high level of demand for its telemedicine services and believes that the market will trend will continue to leverage telemedicine services to meet patient and health system needs. An important aspect of our acute telemedicine services resides with our unique pharmacy services. This combination will expand our operations and ability to support customers across new states and geographies, which in turn will prevent additional strains on the healthcare system."

NightWatch provides after-hours remote hospital pharmacy coverage to help ensure patient safety and prevent burnout among pharmacists. Even before the pandemic, many pharmacy teams faced long hours and exhaustion due to staffing shortages and overwhelming workloads. With a team of U.S.-based, hospital-trained pharmacists available around the clock, NightWatch delivers a reliable solution to help alleviate the pressure on pharmacists by filling gaps in coverage and providing other critical support to hospitals, outpatient pharmacies and hospice facilities.

"We are incredibly proud of the company we have built," said Christopher Vaught, owner of Vaught, Inc., the parent company of NightWatch. "Since 2008, NightWatch has found success by focusing on exceptional customer service provided by an outstanding clinical team. Joining Avel eCare and its expansive network of resources will allow our pharmacists to better meet the growing needs of customers and the communities they serve."

During the past few years, Avel eCare has witnessed an increase in demand for remote service across all service lines, including pharmacy services such as prescription verifications, medication reviews, and clinical monitoring of in-patient and out-patient therapies. To date, Avel eCare pharmacists have conducted more than 30,000 interventions and helped facilities avoid thousands of adverse drug events.

Avel eCare offers the largest and most comprehensive virtual health networks in the world. Since 1993, Avel physicians and clinicians have partnered with more than 650 health care systems, rural hospitals, outpatient clinics, long-term care facilities, schools, and correctional facilities across the country to deliver high-quality care where and when it's needed. Learn more at www.avelecare.com .

