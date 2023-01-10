Globant acquired Vertic to consolidate its digital marketing global network and start operations in Denmark

With Vertic, Globant will complement its digital offering globally; strengthen its experience on Healthcare & LifeSciences industries; and establish its first office in Copenhagen that will serve as a hub to expand into Nordic European countries

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, has acquired Vertic, a Copenhagen and New York based creative consultancy with a strong focus on life-sciences and other B2B disciplines. This acquisition will allow Globant to consolidate its global digital marketing network and start operations in Denmark from where it will offer services to companies based in the Nordic countries.

Mads Petersen, Co-Founder, Vertic; Patricia Pomies, Chief Operating Officer, Globant; and Sebastian Jespersen, Co-Founder and CEO, Vertic. (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2002 in Denmark, Vertic designs digital experiences rooted in deep strategic understanding for blue-chip companies like Eli Lilly, Biogen, Roche, Hyland, Microsoft, and GE Healthcare. With a vast majority of its clients in the United States of America, Vertic houses talented marketing, digital, and technology professionals in Copenhagen and New York City offices. In 2022, Vertic was one of the 20 consultants globally listed in the 2022 Gartner Market Guide for Digital Agencies.

"Technology and creativity are the key enablers to empower business reinvention, and if you add specific industry knowledge the outcomes are amazing. Vertic brings strong creative skills to Globant together with some impressive best practices in such a promising industry as Healthcare & LifeSciences that will definitely strengthen our offering", said Martín Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant.

"I have always believed that Vertic's view of the future of digital marketing would not only resonate with our clients, but one day prove to our entire industry that Share of Life® thinking ensures brand and customer will work together toward a lasting future. I am truly excited about the synergies between Vertic and Globant as it is a company that not only represents a natural home for our work but has the global vision to support a new view of digital marketing's ever expanding opportunities", said Sebastian Jespersen, Co-founder and CEO of Vertic.

Vertic's CEO and teams will remain at Globant to continue executing their strategic plans while ensuring an excellent service to their existing clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Vertic to the Globant family. Their talented teams bring 20+ years of creativity and disruption experience together with an impressive drive toward quality. We are also excited about the possibilities of expanding our presence in Nordic European countries," said Martin Umaran, Co-Founder of Globant and President of EMEA.

About Globant

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 26,500 employees and we are present in more than 20 countries working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts and Disney, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services by IDC MarketScape report.

We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford.

We are a member of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations related to the businesses of Globant and Vertic may differ from their actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will", "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to the anticipated benefits of this acquisition. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Globant and Vertic and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) the risk that disruption from the transaction materially and adversely affects Vertic's business and operations; (2) Globant's ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of this acquisition, (3) costs related to this acquisition, (4) Globant's ability to successfully grow Vertic's business; (5) potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the announcement and completion of this acquisition; (6) the ability of Globant to retain and hire key Vertic's employees; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations, (8) the demand for Vertic's services together with the possibility that Vertic's may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and (9) other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors included in subsequent reports on Form 6-K. Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decision based on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

