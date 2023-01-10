IGSA 2023 TECHNOLOGY SUMMIT FOCUSES ON SPORTSBETTING AND CYBERSECURITY

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) announces its 2023 Technology Summit that will focus on Sports Betting and Cyber Security. The IGSA TSM 2023 will take place on March 15-16 at the Italian American Club of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Gaming Standards Association (GSA) has updated its name to better reflect its reach throughout the global gaming industry. The organization is now known as the International Gaming Standards Association, or IGSA. (PRNewsfoto/International Gaming Standards ) (PRNewswire)

"We are so excited with the world-class, all-star line-up of speakers that are coming from all over to share their expertise and experience," stated Peter DeRaedt, President of IGSA. "The rapid growth of sports betting and the accelerating risk of cyber threats has created incredible interest in this event. IGSA is thrilled to create this event for our members to ensure they have the best tools to embrace the opportunities and counter the threats. Most importantly, this event will fuel standards, protocols and regulation as we interact with the speakers and our members."

IGSA's Chairman John English said, "This event is a must-attend. We have created a rich learning experience to ensure our members have access to experts to embrace the opportunities before us and most importantly, avoid certain catastrophic risks that are emerging as a major threat to our Industry. I would like to thank all the experts that have answered the call to speak and be a part of this mission-critical event for our members. Looking forward to meeting and greeting you all and this sure to be memorable event."

Current companies and individuals that have committed to participate in the event are: Dynatrace, Ellis Island Casino, Flexia Payments, GLI, Greenburg Traurig, Iconic Engine, IGT, Illusion Factory, Katie Lever Esq, Marker Trax, Maxxsure, Nevada Gaming Control Board, PayNearMe, Sightline Payments, UNLV, AGA Hall of Fame inductee Vic Salerno, Wynn Resorts, Xpoint Technology, SBC Hall of Fame inductee Sandy Drozd, BMM Innovation, Opportuna and Bet Booth.

For a detailed agenda, special rate accommodation information and registration, please visit IGSA's event website at - https://www.igsa.org/en/igsa-technology-summit-focus-sports-betting

ABOUT IGSA

The International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA) is the largest technical standards development organization dedicated to the creation and evolution of standards and protocols to the betterment of the global gaming industry. Through the creation and evolution of intellectual property, exclusively available to its distinguished membership in 20 countries, and with the input of regulators, operators, and suppliers from over 30 countries, the IGSA ensures its members enjoy a unique strategic advantage. IGSA is the industry's most recognized catalyst between the jurisdictional regulatory bodies and the online and land-based operators. This ensures its members a cross sectorial visibility and reach and a facility to access commercialization channels through the IGSA standardized protocols and standards.

For more information, visit: igsa.org.

Contact:

Peter DeRaedt, IGSA President

pres@gamingstandards.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Gaming Standards Association (IGSA)