MEET ROXIE: THE ZERO-PROOF CANNED COCKTAIL SHAKING UP DRY JANUARY

With 100% attitude and 0% alcohol, Roxie is the perfect drink for every moment

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Has your Dry January started to feel like Drab January? Fear not. Just because you're taking a break from the booze doesn't mean you can't let loose. Molson Coors Beverage Company is serving up a new reason to join the party with the release of Roxie, a zero-proof canned cocktail jumping onto the scene and straight to your doorstep just in time for Dry January.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Releases Roxie, their first-ever direct-to-consumer line of zero-proof cocktails. (PRNewswire)

Inspired by craft cocktails with a twist, Roxie is packed with flavor, a hint of intrigue, and a whole lot of attitude – without the booze. The launch of Roxie is Molson Coors' latest venture in the beyond beer space and marks their first-ever direct-to-consumer line of zero-proof cocktails.

Roxie is right on trend with people who are craving satisfying sips they can take to the party sans spirits. Recent data from IWSR shows that the non-alcoholic beverage category is expected to grow by 27.6% among 21- to 25-year-olds [1]. Roxie is designed for consumers seeking non-alc beverages that make them feel good about their choice to participate in drinking occasions with or without the alcohol.

"Roxie is the brand that empowers people to be a part of the moment, celebrating the choice to drink and not drink alcohol," says Jamie Wideman, Vice President of Innovation at Molson Coors Beverage Company. "That's where Roxie shines, it packs layers of flavorful complexity, delivering a line of zero-proof cocktails built for those who want to moderate their drinking, abstain or simply sip on something fantastic."

Roxie comes in three premium crafted flavors meant to be enjoyed straight from the can, on the rocks, or if you want to be fancy, dressed up with your favorite garnish. With flavors as alluring as these, you won't believe they're zero-proof!

Ripe with Passionfruit : Bold, zesty, and so lush with passionfruit…it's almost indecent.

Forbidden Pineapple : Juicy, tangy, and drenched in vibrant flavors that dare to go there.

Lost in Mango: Rich and aromatic, with a full-bodied finish and a dash of intrigue.

Now available straight to your doorstep, Roxie is available for purchase online at drinkroxie.com. You can try each flavor in a 12-pack variety pack or pick your favorite and go all-in on a single-flavor 4-pack.

Roxie will join a portfolio of brands that welcome all drinkers to the table. From their favorite beers to their go-to hard seltzers, Roxie offers another route for Molson Coors to attract new consumers. Executed in partnership at LA Libations, Roxie is the only Molson Coors brand sold exclusively online.

Roxie is designed for the next generation of drinkers who are redefining what it means to drink in social settings. To learn more about Roxie and how you can order a pack to try this Dry January, visit drinkroxie.com and follow the brand on social @letsdrinkRoxie.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company

For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic beer brands ever made. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with sparkling cocktails, canned wine, kombucha, cider and more.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York and Canadian Stock Exchange (TAP). The company's commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment is reflected in Our Beer Print and our 2025 sustainability targets. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

[1] No- and Low Strategic Study 2022; No/Low overview; Volume CAGR 2021-2025 27.6%

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Molson Coors Beverage Company