Skyline Appoints Peter Goepfrich as Chief Financial Officer

New CFO appointment to guide company through chapter of growth

EAGAN, Minn., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Exhibits, a trade show exhibiting company, announced that Peter Goepfrich has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Goepfrich will be responsible for creating and implementing all financial strategies for Skyline and will lead the finance, accounting, and technology teams. He brings more than 20 years of experience in strategic financial planning and corporate development and has a proven track record for driving growth and building strong financial teams.

"Skyline's priority is the client, and Peter's passion for aligning company culture and client experience with financial strategy perfectly fits our focus," said Anthony Floreano, Skyline CEO. "His leadership and experience in financial operations and strategy will be invaluable for Skyline and our clients."

"This is an exciting time to join the Skyline team. As we continue to expand and refine our positioning and go-to-market strategies, I will support the team with financial analysis and insights," said Goepfrich. "The company has a strong and proven history of success. I look forward to developing a financial strategy and culture that drives continued growth and prepares us for the opportunities ahead."

Goepfrich most recently served as CFO of MatrixCare, Inc., where he guided the company through transformative change. He has over 15 years of experience in the CFO role at companies including Ascentis, Qumu, Deluxe, API Healthcare, and Vital Images. Prior to these roles, Goepfrich worked for seven years in PricewaterhouseCoopers audit practice. Throughout his experience in privately held and publicly traded companies, Goepfrich has successfully executed financial strategies, developed company cultures, and led change initiatives while adapting to dynamic environments.

It has been a transformative year for Skyline as revenue continues to rise, new executive leadership members have joined the team, and the company continues to grow.

About Skyline Exhibits

Working with brands of all sizes, Skyline Exhibits is a trade show exhibit provider that creates award-winning trade show experiences through modular structures, high-impact graphics, custom fabrication, and comprehensive services. With a strong focus on excellence, Skyline makes great design accessible to everyone. To learn more, visit skyline.com .

