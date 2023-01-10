Synopsys to Present at Needham Growth Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the following presentation for the investment community.

Needham Growth Conference

Thursday, January 12 at 12:00 p.m. PT / 3:00 p.m. ET

Aart de Geus, Synopsys chairman and CEO

There will be a live audio webcast and a replay will be available following the live event. Both live webcast and replay can be accessed via the Synopsys corporate website at https://www.synopsys.com/company/investor-relations.html.

About Synopsys



Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software™ partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Investor Contact:



Christine Salvi-Sullivan

Synopsys, Inc.

(650) 584-1433

Synopsys-ir@synopsys.com

View original content:

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.