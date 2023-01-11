CCA Health California Supports Members Impacted by Severe Weather

CCA Health California Provides Access to Healthcare for Members Who are Forced to Stay Home for Extended Periods of Time or Forced to Temporarily Relocate

CERRITOS, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the severe winter storms and state of emergency in California, CCA Health California is providing necessary assistance to impacted members in the state. If members are forced to stay home for extended periods of time or temporarily relocate, CCA Health California offers members the following resources:

Telehealth Visits :

To address urgent needs while experiencing or rebuilding during a crisis, CCA Health California partners with Teladoc Health to provide confidential and free 24/7 access to U.S. board-certified doctors and prescriptions when needed. Members should reach out to a Teladoc Health member services representative via their natural disaster hotline (1-855-225-5032 TTY:771) to request a free visit. You need to call the natural disaster hotline for your free visit even if you already use a Teladoc Health account for care.

Emergency Prescription Refills :

If members are displaced and require prescription refills, they may visit any pharmacy in our network and identify as a CCA Health California member to receive an emergency refill. The standard copayments apply. For additional questions, please contact the Pharmacy Help Desk at 888-254-9907.

Health Products and Supplies:

CCA Health California members receive up to $55 per quarter to spend on over-the-counter health products and supplies, which may be ordered online and delivered to the home. Healthy $avings cards were mailed to members in December of 2022 for plan year 2023. To order products, such as first aid kits, diabetes care supplies and more, visit: https://athome.medline.com/ .

Worldwide Emergency Coverage :

In case of a medical emergency, CCA Health California members should call 911 for help or go to the nearest emergency department (ED) or hospital. Members do not need to get approval or a referral first from their primary care physician and they do not need to use a network provider. Members get covered emergency medical care whenever they need it, anywhere in the U.S. or its territories, and from any provider with an appropriate state license even if they are not part of our network.

CCA Health California also offers members up to $100,000 in worldwide emergency coverage (outside the U.S.), including for the ED and urgent care.

Emotional Support & Coping Resources :

To help with the stress and coping during this time, members have regular access to mental health services through their CCA Health California plan. To find a provider, please visit: https://www.commonwealthcarealliance.org/ca/members/find-a-doctor-or-pharmacy/

For questions, you may also contact CCA Health California Member Services at 866-333-3530 (TTY 711) from 8 am to 8 pm PT, 7 days a week, October 1 to March 31 (and from 8 am to 8 pm PT, Monday through Friday, from April 1 to September 30). You can also email us at: MemberServicesCA@commonwealthcare.org .

CCA Health California is committed to supporting its members during this critical time and will continue to monitor the state of emergency.

About CCA Health California

CCA Health California operates Medicare Advantage plans in San Joaquin and Santa Clara counties, offering benefits and services designed for high-need populations. The plan works closely with IPA's and community organizations to coordinate high-quality, patient-centered care that addresses the social factors that impact health, and empowers individuals to make choices that align with their preferences and values. To learn more, visit ccahealthca.org .

