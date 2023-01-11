Docupace Holiday Give Back Provides 130,000 Meals to Local Communities

Award-winning wealthtech provider caps exceptional year by teaming up with employees to support communities they serve

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Docupace, the leader in cloud-based fintech digital operations software for the wealth management industry, announced today that the company and its employees have teamed up to donate 130,000 meals* through 76 food banks across the U.S. through its 2022 "Give Thanks By Giving Back" campaign. The donations took place during the final two weeks of December.



"Across the country, food, fuel and housing prices have skyrocketed – puling more and more Americans into the darkness of food insecurity," said Docupace Chief Marketing Officer Ryan George. "The vibrance and vitality of the communities we serve are significant to our collective, long-term success – so we were compelled to help turn the tide however we could."

According to national non-profit FeedingAmerica.org, more than 34 million Americans (1-in-8), including 9 million children, are food insecure. This community of the hungry has grown in recent years as the COVID-19 pandemic, historically high inflation rates and economic volatility have disrupted the finances of many.

This is the second time in recent years Docupace has donated back to communities in a big way. Docupace historically sent gifts and care packages to the office locations of its enterprise clients during the holidays but the devastating impact of the pandemic and proliferation of remote work triggered the company to rethink its approach. In 2020, the company donated 90,000 meals through more than 100 food banks.

This year's donations included charities in 30 states, including the areas surrounding Docupace's employee city-centers: Des Moines, Los Angeles, Dallas and New Jersey. Once again, the company's employees own donations exceeded the company's challenge match.

"It's great to see our company and our team members band together to help those in need," said Christina Cavalli, director of human resources at Docupace. "Serving others with care is a part of our DNA here at Docupace and we'll continue to seek out opportunities to fulfill on that commitment."

*The total amount of meals donated is based on Feeding America's standard calculation of 10 meals per every $1 donated. Click here for more information.

About Docupace

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Docupace is proud to serve some of the largest independent broker-dealers and registered investment advisers (RIAs) in the financial services industry.

For more information, please visit www.docupace.com.



