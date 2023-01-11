Dover Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV) announced today that it will release fourth quarter 2022 earnings at approximately 6:00 a.m. Central time (7:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Later that morning, Dover will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Central time (9:00 a.m. Eastern time) to discuss these results.

To participate on the conference call, please dial 1 (800) 274-8461 (domestic) or 1 (203) 518-9814 (international), conference ID DOVQ422. Due to the expected number of callers, please dial in at least 15 minutes before the conference is to begin and ask to be connected to the Dover teleconference.

A link to the live audio webcast will also be available on the company website at dovercorporation.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 12:00 p.m. Central time, January 31, until 10:59 p.m. Central time, February 21, by dialing 1 (800) 934-7879 (domestic) or 1 (402) 220-6986 (international). Additionally, a replay link of the webcast will be archived on Dover's website for 90 days.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Jack Dickens Adrian Sakowicz Senior Director – Investor Relations Vice President – Communications (630) 743-2566 (630) 743-5039 jdickens@dovercorp.com asakowicz@dovercorp.com

