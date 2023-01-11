SURREY, BC, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the Company's representatives will be participating in the National Retail Federation's "NRF 2023 – Retail's Big Show" retail industry expo and conference in New York City where INEO will be debuting the first RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) enabled version of the INEO Welcoming System inside the Prosegur Security tradeshow booth.

INEO to Debut RFID Enabled Welcoming System at NRF 2023.INEO’s patented Welcoming System, which combines loss prevention and digital signage into the same form factor, is now also enabled to detect products tagged with RFID technology. With the RFID enabled INEO Welcoming System, not only do retailers know an item is being stolen, they also know exactly which item is being stolen. The RFID enabled INEO Welcoming System will still detect traditional tags/labels in 8.2MHz and 58KHz frequencies. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO, will be attending the conference and INEO will be showcased at the Prosegur Security booth where a demo of the new RFID enabled INEO Welcoming System will be on display. INEO's patented Welcoming System, which combines loss prevention and digital signage into the same form factor, is now also enabled to detect products tagged with RFID technology. With the RFID enabled INEO Welcoming System, not only do retailers know an item is being stolen, they also know exactly which item is being stolen.

When an RFID tagged item leaves the store without having been paid for, the INEO Welcoming System will alarm and capture video of the security event as it normally does but it will now also display the item which has not been paid for on its built-in media screen in real time. The INEO Welcoming System's media display screen will interrupt the advertising and marketing messaging to display a picture of the unpaid product and alert the store staff to the merchandise which is exiting the store. The RFID enabled INEO Welcoming System will still detect traditional tags and labels in the 8.2MHz and the 58KHz frequencies making it backward compatible for stores using traditional RF tags/labels alongside the new RFID tags/labels.

"We are extremely excited about unveiling INEO's latest technology at NRF 2023 with the debut of our new RFID enabled Welcoming System," said Greg Watkin, Chairman and Founder of INEO. "RFID is the future of retail loss prevention, and our team has worked very hard to implement the technology into our patented INEO Welcoming System, allowing INEO to remain far ahead of the competition. Our core patent covers the combination of RFID detection with digital display technology in one device and protects our exclusive capabilities. The conference will prove to be an amazing opportunity for us to showcase our technology and its value to new retailers and potential customers."

Hosted by the National Retail Federation (NRF), Retail's Big Show Conference is retail's most important event. With three days of educational programing, an enormous Expo featuring the latest retail solutions, plus an Innovation Lab and Startup Zone featuring breakthrough technology, Retail's Big Show will introduce retailers to the ideas, people and partners that will put them on the fast track to success. For more information:

NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show

Date: January 15-17, 2023

Location: New York City, NY

Booth: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center – Booth 1617 (Prosegur Security)

Link: https://nrfbigshow.nrf.com/

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

