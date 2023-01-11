Riboli Family Wines Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Steve Riboli named President and CEO

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Riboli Family Wines, family-owned and operated since 1917, announces new leadership changes to assist with the company's rapid growth. The company has appointed 3rd generation family member Steve Riboli as its new President and CEO. Santo Riboli, former president and eldest of the 3rd generation, will move into the role of Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Anthony Riboli has been appointed as Officer of the Board in addition to his winemaker duties.

Steve will be responsible for all brands including Stella Rosa, the #1 import brand and the largest selling brand over $10 in the US, Riboli Estates Group, a portfolio of wines based in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley, CA as well as the Avanti division which showcases distinctive growing regions around the world.

The management team has also expanded to include more than 10 family members actively working within the company in different roles. "One of our biggest strengths is being a close-knit family that deeply cares about perpetuating our family legacy, says CEO and President Steve Riboli. Our family motto at Riboli Family Wines is 'Sempre Avanti' - which means 'always moving forward'. We are always looking forward and these changes will provide our company with the tools to continue our growth. I look forward to working with my brother, Santo, my sister Cathy, nephew Anthony, and future generations to work together and keep fighting the competition."

Steve Riboli, CEO and President, will lead the strategic vision for the family business. He will continue to work closely in all areas of the business to develop new product lines, packaging, and wines to keep Riboli Family Wines recognized as one of the largest wine companies in America. Steve will also focus attention on branded fine wines and spirits that includes the 2023 national launch of Stella Rosa Brandy.

Santo Riboli, Chairman of the Board, will lead the company and winery's growth with a focus on planning, investments, and development of new products. He will continue to work with the Riboli Family's three California tastings rooms/retail shops in Los Angeles, Paso Robles, and Ontario. Moreover, he will still advise the operations of their statewide California distribution company Riboli Family Wines & Spirits.

Anthony Riboli, Officer of the Board and 4th generation Winemaker will continue to oversee all winemaking and management of the family's 1,800 acres of estate vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa, Calif. He will take a leadership role in purchasing and developing new vineyards in California as well advancing the family's sustainable farming practices. He will also oversee wine operations at the family's historic winery in Los Angeles and their state-of-the-art winery in Paso Robles.

Riboli Family Wines, family-owned since 1917, celebrates over a century crafting award-winning wines. Winner of Wine Enthusiasts' 2018 "American Winery of the Year", Riboli Family Wines includes Riboli Estates Group – a portfolio of estate-based brands sourced from the family's 1,800 acres of sustainably farmed vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey, and Napa Valley – as well as Stella Rosa®, the #1 Import Brand and the largest selling brand over $10 in the US[i]. With an affinity for business and innovation, the 3rd and 4th generations of the Riboli Family continue to lead the industry and push the boundaries of winemaking and the wine drinking experience. For more information, please visit www.riboliwines.com.

