Schrade® Knives and Rage® Broadheads Collaborate to Launch The Schrade Enrage Series

COLUMBIA, Mo., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schrade® knives and Rage® broadheads have collaborated to create the Schrade Enrage Series, a revolutionary line of replaceable blade knives that delivers the best of two iconic, American brands. Scheduled for launch at the ATA Show in Indianapolis (January 11-13, 2023), the Enrage Series will be available at select retailers in March 2023.

Bringing together one of America's most historic cutlery companies with the best-selling hunting broadhead of all time, the Schrade Enrage Series is engineered with Rage® blade technology to deliver a trio of razor-sharp, replaceable blade knives, built for performance and endurance, and designed to perform in any situation, from breaking down a trophy in the field, to everyday carry. The Enrage Series utilizes replacement blade technology, which eliminates the need to sharpen blades, and comes standard with replacement blades and a proprietary blade removal tool.

Brian Murphy, President and CEO of American Outdoor Brands, parent company of Schrade®, said, "We are excited to partner with the team at Rage®, a brand renowned among hunters for its award-winning blade technology, in a collaboration that is unique within our industry. Together, our teams have developed a truly innovative solution for consumers seeking a high-quality, replaceable blade knife solution that eliminates knife sharpening and covers their needs from everyday carry to extreme environments."

Offered in three ergonomic options, each Enrage Series is designed for those who demand the most from their equipment, whether for hunting, fishing, utility, or everyday carry. Each features a distinct handle configuration, 6", 7", and 8" blade options, premium materials, and proprietary features (https://www.schrade.com/enrage/)

Isolate Enrage: Fully Rubberized Non-Slip Grip for Hunting ( $39.99 - $49.99 )

Phantom Enrage: Premium Carbon Fiber for Everyday Carry ( $49.99 - $59.99 )

Stryche Enrage: Superior Forged Carbon Fiber for Everyday Carry & Hunting ( $64.99 - $74.99 )

The Enrage Series knife systems and replacement blades will be available at the finest retailers nationwide, at https://www.feradyne.com/rage-broadheads/ or at https://www.schrade.com/

Todd Seyfert, CEO of FeraDyne Outdoors®, parent company of Rage® Broadheads, said, "For over 130 years, Schrade® knives have earned the trust of consumers by delivering some of the toughest and most innovative knives on the market. We are excited to pair our best-selling blade technology with the storied Schrade® brand, to deliver consumers with a truly revolutionary product: a premium performance, everyday carry knife with replaceable blade technology."

About American Outdoor Brands, Inc.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, outdoor cooking, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces innovative, top quality products under its brands BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

About FeraDyne Outdoors®

Headquartered in Superior, Wisconsin, FeraDyne Outdoors® is a U.S.-based leader in the manufacturing and marketing of an ever-growing assembly of category-leading archery, hunting and outdoor brands. Through the design and development of industry-changing technologies, each brand supports a constantly evolving global marketplace of outdoor enthusiasts with one goal in mind — success in the field. Fueled by an unwavering commitment to the satisfaction of sharing in each customer's accomplishments FeraDyne brings together a series of iconic, award-winning and performance-oriented companies that include: Axe® Crossbows, Rage® broadheads, Muzzy® broadheads, Muzzy® Bowfishing, Carbon Express® arrows and accessories, Nockturnal® lighted nocks, TruFire® releases, Block® targets, GlenDel® targets, Shooter® 3D targets, Black Hole® targets, Hurricane™ bag targets, IQ® Bowsights, Sure-Loc® Archery Products, S4Gear®, Eastman Outdoors®, Apple Archery®, Rocky Mountain Archery, Wac'Em® Archery, Covert Scouting Cameras®, Covert Optics® and Scent Crusher®. For more information, please visit www.feradyne.com.

