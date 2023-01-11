TOMMEE TIPPEE® LAUNCHES APP-ENABLED, HANDS-FREE WEARABLE BREAST PUMP, SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT WALMART

Designed with parents in mind, the new Made For Me™ In-Bra Wearable Breast Pump is the first and only pump that uses patented ConstantComfort™ technology, which mimics baby's natural suckling motion for a more natural, comfortable, and efficient pumping experience

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oh, the joys of pumping. Being tethered to the wall just thinking about everything else that needs to get done in a day. For parents, time is precious and there never seems to be enough of it. Tommee Tippee wants to give parents some time back. That's why today the infant feeding brand is launching their new Made For Me™ In-Bra Wearable Breast Pump, so breastfeeding parents can pump hands—and outlet—free, whenever and wherever.

Tommee Tippee's newest breast pump introduces their patented innovation, ConstantComfort™ technology, a first of its kind, which mimics baby's suckling motion for a natural and comfortable pumping experience. Unlike other pumps that use a traditional "sawtooth" pressure profile, ramping up pressure from zero to max in every pulse, Tommee Tippee's ConstantComfort maintains a baseline pressure in the same way baby does when they latch. So, it's closer to nature and a gentler pressure profile than competitor pumps.

As an extension of their Made for Me™ breastfeeding line, the In-Bra Wearable Breast Pump is the brand's first wearable pump, designed to fit into parents' busy lifestyles and empower them on their feeding journey. It is completely hands-free, portable, discreet, fits into any maternity bra, and has a convenient 4-hour battery life. All accessories are included with purchase of the pump, including two flange sizes (four flanges total), two Closer to Nature nipples, two milk collector bottles that are nipple compatible allowing parents to feed baby directly after pumping, and two bra adjusters so you can extend the size of your cup while pumping. The pump also comes with a free virtual 20-minute 1:1 product training session.

"Nothing prepares a first-time breastfeeding parent for how much time will be spent on the task. Our new wearable pump aims to give some of that time and freedom back to breastfeeding parents. There's no more staring at the clock, waiting to be able to move again. At Tommee Tippee, we are asking ourselves how we can support parents every step of the way on their feeding journey," said Sharon Swan, Head of Brand Marketing, North America at Tommee Tippee North America. "We are known for our beloved Closer to Nature bottles, which mimic mom's breast, so it's quite the full circle moment to launch a pump that mimics baby's suckle. It's all part of our mission to create products that are tailored for babies AND their parents."

Sold exclusively at Walmart.com and select Walmart stores, the new in-bra wearable breast pump is a convenient and affordable feeding solution that retails at only $297.00. Complimentary spare parts are available via TommeeTippee.com/en-us.

Some key features of the wearable pump include:

ConstantComfort™ Technology: Innovative technology that mimics baby's natural suckling motion and holds the pump in place for an expressing experience that feels natural and efficient.





Smart App : The Tommee Tippee app allows parents to control the pump's settings discreetly, customize the intensity of the massage and express modes, and track how much breastmilk they've expressed via an in-app visual, omitting the need to check manually.





Nipple Alignment Light: A built-in guide that helps get the nipple in the perfect position for the best milk flow, because nipple comfort and alignment are paramount to maximum output.





Four Hours of Power : That's twelve 20-minute pumping sessions! The pump can go a full day without needing a charge. USB charger included.





The milk collector is compatible with the Tommee Tippee breast-like Closer to Nature® nipples , so parents can feed anywhere directly from the pump without having to decant breastmilk into another bottle.

Dishwasher and Sterilizer-Safe: All parts are simple to assemble and easy to clean and sterilize in the dishwasher and sterilizer (except the main pump body).

For more information, please visit tommeetippee.com. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/TommeeTippeeNorthAmerica and follow us on Instagram: @tommeetippeenorthamerica.

About Tommee Tippee

Tommee Tippee® is the number one feeding brand in the UK and one of the fastest growing baby bottle brands in the United States1. For over 50 years, we've made award-winning, innovative products that are designed to make life a little bit easier for parents. And perhaps a little more fun. Today we're honored to be in families' homes in over 50 countries around the world. #ParentOn.

1 Source: Allto Consulting, Storm In-Home Placement 2, Research Report, November 2018.

