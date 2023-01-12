GameOn Launches World's First 'Playable Digital Fighters'

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces the launch of Karateka - the world's first playable digital fighters for fantasy games. The digital fighters are in partnership with Karate Combat and set to presale in February. Learn more and sign up for early access at karateka.io .

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world’s biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. GameOn turns fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences. (PRNewswire)

Karateka leverages GameOn's proprietary PLAYN3XT platform . Fans will buy playable digital fighters, craft a lineup they have true ownership in, and win exclusive prizes driven by real world Karate Combat events. Prizes include VIP tickets to shows, joining the broadcast booth with commentators, fighter meet-and-greets, signed merchandise, and $KARATE tokens. The platform bridges to web3 without the need for wallets or cryptocurrency, making it easy and seamless for all sports fans to engage.

Karate Combat recently announced that it will become the first professional sports league to launch a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and transition governance to its fans and athletes. Since debuting in 2018, the league has become one of the world's fastest growing sports franchises, with global distribution in 100+ countries and partnering with CBS, Globo, Eurosport, BeIN, & ESPN. KC37 saw a league-record 10M total viewers.

"Karateka and GameOn's PLAYN3XT platform ushers in the next generation of fantasy sports," said Matt Bailey, CEO of GameOn. "Our technology will launch, manage, and monetize the full stack of this product, from the digital fighter sales to fantasy gameplay. We can't wait to share our most ambitious product yet in Q1."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Matt Bailey, Director & Chief Executive Officer

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.

matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Karate Combat, and Gaming Society.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company, execution of business strategy, future performance and future growth, business prospects, synergies and opportunities of the Company and its related subsidiaries, and other factors beyond the Company's control.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made, including, but not limited to the Company being able to capitalize on the acquired assets, the ability of acquired assets to maintain its value as presently contemplated, the synergies of the acquired assets with the Company's operations, and such other assumptions presented in the Company's disclosure record. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and GameOn disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.