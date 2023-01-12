Kore.ai, mParticle Partner to Meet Increased Demand for Retail Shopping Personalization

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kore.ai, the world's leading conversational AI and platform solutions company, and mParticle, a leading AI-native customer data platform for consumer brands, have announced today a partnership to deliver an AI-first natural language processing (NLP)-based search engine and intelligent chatbots that personalize shopping experiences for retail customers.

Retail sales have skyrocketed in recent years, and it is estimated that its value will reach 8.5 trillion U.S. dollars globally by 2025. It's critical for brick and mortar and online stores to improve the consumer experience, and conversational AI can help meet this goal. The partnership will enable businesses with digital shopping interfaces to deploy NLP search assistants and intelligent chatbots powered with customer insights to boost service in areas, ranging from purchases to support.

Intelligent chatbots can be deployed on websites, mobile apps and in-store kiosks to drive better personalization and improve efficiencies through natural language-based product discovery and search, placing orders and reorders, abandoned cart reminders, tracking and fulfillment of orders, pricing and promotions, returns and self service support.

"Brands are increasingly realizing the power of personalization across the company, beyond marketing," said mParticle Chief Product Officer Chee Chew. "Conversational AI has made great advances in understanding what a customer says. With the full 360 customer profile data and AI data platform that mParticle brings to this partnership, we will help conversational AI get the right answer for each individual customer."

"Digital marketplaces are discovering the transformative power of conversational AI in enhancing the shopping experience through personalized customer interactions and product recommendations," said Kore.ai CEO and Founder, Raj Koneru. "We are thrilled that Kore.ai and mParticle are joining forces to deliver personalized digital and voice chatbots that will provide an exceptional shopping experience to all customers, no matter their channel of choice."

Kore.ai will be launching RetailAssist , a conversational commerce assistant solution for the retail industry at the National Federation of Retailers (NRF) show in New York City on January 14, 2023. RetailAssist enables retail and ecommerce companies to modernize, scale and transform operations by building competencies around self-service automation, personalization, omnichannel fulfillment, and 24/7 pre-/post-sales service and support. The solution also acts as an employee intelligent virtual assistant to help retailers with onboarding, day-to-day operations, and customer support.

"Personalization can benefit consumers by helping them select the most suitable products, verify compatibility, and access coupons to drive loyalty leading to improved customer experience, increased revenue and reduced returns," said Kore.ai Senior Vice President and General Manager, Gopinath Polavarapu. "mParticle plays a crucial role by providing one of the most comprehensive and efficient platforms for aggregating and managing customer data based on factors such as demographics, spending profiles, preferences and transaction histories. This partnership will help to enable personalized shopping experiences at scale, from search to purchase, and coupon redemption to returns."

About Kore.ai

Kore.ai is a global leader in the conversational AI-first platform and solutions helping enterprises automate business interactions to deliver extraordinary experiences for their customers, employees, and contact center agents. More than 350 Fortune 2000 companies trust Kore.ai's experience optimization (XO) platform and technology to automate their business interactions for over 100 million users worldwide to achieve extraordinary outcomes. Kore.ai has been recognized as a leader and an innovator by top analysts and ensures the success of its customers through a growing team headquartered in Orlando with offices in India, the UK, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Visit Kore.ai to learn more.

About mParticle

mParticle makes it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. Teams across companies like Restaurant Brands International, NBCUniversal, Spotify, and Airbnb use mParticle to deliver great customer experiences and accelerate growth by solving the foundational challenges that impede success at scale. Founded in 2013, mParticle is headquartered in New York City with employees around the globe. Visit mParticle.com to learn more.

