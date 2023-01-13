Carolinas AGC Announces 2023 CAGC Foundation Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carolinas AGC (CAGC) is pleased to announce the 2023 Foundation Board of Directors. The CAGC Foundation Board is made up of the following members:

Carolinas Associated General Contractors logo. (PRNewsFoto/Carolinas Associated General Contractors) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/Carolinas AGC) (PRNewswire)

Chair: Edison Cassels, Edison Foard, Inc.

Treasurer: Chad Webb, Cleveland Construction, Inc.

CAGC Chair: Mark Johnnie, Balfour Beatty

Immediate Past Chair: Claudia Dodgen, Crowder Constructors, Inc.

Trustee: Evan Sowell, Langston Construction Co. of Piedmont LLC

Trustee: Mike Hall, Hall Contracting Corporation

Trustee: Scott Fant, Reeves

Trustee: Grey Parks, SC Department of Employment and Workforce

Trustee: Elizabeth Kovacs, SC Department of Commerce

Trustee: Richard Latorre, Latorre Insurance

Trustee: Matt Meyer, NC Community College System

Trustee: Melissa Cole, Palmetto Corp.

Trustee: Ed Roper, NJR Construction, LLC

Trustee: Fiorella Horna, El Centro Hispano, Inc.

Trustee: Kristie VanAuken, NC Department of Public Instruction

Appointed Young Leader: Clay Tresher, MarshMcLennon Agency

Secretary/President & CEO: Dave Simpson, CAE, Carolinas AGC Staff Liaison: Betsy Bailey, Carolinas AGC

It is the mission of CAGC Foundation, Inc. to serve the construction industry by financially supporting excellent workforce development and research programs, activities, and services in the Carolinas.

Carolinas AGC is the construction industry association in the Carolinas, bringing value to our thousands of members through networking, government relations, job leads, meetings with owners/designers, education and training involving such issues as safety and open shop, and community development. Visit us at www.cagc.org, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

