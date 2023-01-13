Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Evansville, Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the upcoming Spring 2023 opening of Crunch Evansville, a $5 million, 35,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars' worth of state-of-the-art equipment. Crunch Evansville is located in a newly renovated space at 306 N Green River Road, inside the Eastland Convince Center, previously occupied by Marshalls and is part of a 15 location expansion in the state of Indiana.

Crunch Fitness Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Crunch Fitness) (PRNewswire)

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Evansville will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a functional training zone, a dedicated group fitness studio, boxing studio, a Full Service Tanning Salon, HydroMassage® beds, HIITZone™ and more. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our staff of highly experienced Personal Trainers.

Crunch Evansville is owned by Fitness Ventures, LLC, the fastest growing franchisee in the Crunch system with numerous locations throughout the U.S. "We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Evansville," said CEO Brian Hibbard. "Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including 70 proprietary classes that can only be found at Crunch. Some examples of our classes include, BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Prospective members can now visit https://www.crunchevansville.com or call 812.626.4699 to reserve memberships at discounted rates beginning at $9.99 per month. Founding members can receive a pre-sale rate with complimentary enrollment and one month free, in addition to free t-shirts, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 400 gyms worldwide in 36 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

