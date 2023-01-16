NEXT WEEK: School Choice Week in Maryland Brings Hope, and Support to Families

Maryland celebrates educational options and quality schools during annual School Choice Week

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools, organizations, and individuals are planning 765 celebrations of educational opportunity this month as traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, and home educators highlight their unique choices.

During the last two years, families and educators in Maryland have faced the academic consequences of the pandemic. A survey this month by the National School Choice Awareness Foundation showed that 53.7 percent of parents have recently explored or are currently considering new options for their child's education. During School Choice Week 2023, parents can learn about school choice and attend local events as they consider their K-12 options for the next school year.

The Nation's Report Card (NAEP) released in 2022 underlined the need to invest in quality education options. Maryland students experienced greater learning losses than the national average.

The Week will bring helpful and handy information that parents need in order to support their kids. The Week is the best time of the year for families to consider their education options for the next school year.

Across the country, parents can choose between traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, homeschooling, and newer options like learning pods or microschooling.

But education policies vary from state to state. Families can choose from many public charter and public magnet schools around the state. For those wanting to select a private school, the BOOST Scholarship Program can help offset the cost for families under a certain income level. On the other hand, Maryland has more restrictive open enrollment policies for families wanting to choose traditional public schools beyond the one to which they're assigned, and no full-time, statewide online learning option.

Across the state, events that are positive, supportive of a wide variety of school options, and family-friendly are planned, from in-school activities to large celebrations. Among the notable celebrations in Maryland will be a school fair in Forestville organized by Black Student Fund on January 21 and a spirit week, with events including door decorating and arts and crafts at William Wirt Middle School, a traditional public school in Riverdale.

"Maryland is a beautiful state and school choice helps to brighten the educational futures of students in a wide variety of schools," said Krissia Campos Spivey, project director of Conoce tus Opciones Escolares at National School Choice Awareness Foundation. "We're working to close the information gap for Spanish-speaking families in the state by making bilingual resources available at local events and online during the Week."

To download a guide to Maryland school choice, use the school finder tool to search schools in your area or see celebration photos visit schoolchoiceweek.com/maryland.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, public charter, public magnet, online, private, and homeschooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

