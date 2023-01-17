Author's New Book Release Hits the Red Carpet

The Path to Profits to be included in the Official 65th Annual GRAMMY® Gift Bags

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobik Enterprises is pleased to announce that THE PATH TO PROFITS: An Entrepreneur's Guide To Having It All And Still Having A Life , written by Florida resident Michelle Jacobik, will be included in the official 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards® Gift Bags, which are handed out to the show's presenters and performers.

Many entrepreneurs take risks beyond measure, and sadly many end up broke, emotionally/physically burnt out, or both. In her new release, business profitability strategist and regular media expert Michelle Jacobik aims to shift those issues.

In the book titled The Path To Profits, Jacobik reveals why a powerful vision for your life is the most important tool for shaping and growing your business. She takes readers on a journey, sharing her signature Vision + Flow + Grow method for creating a profitable business structure while actually supporting and enjoying your one precious life.

The book was released on September 20, 2022, grabbing the No. 1 New Release spot in the "Starting a Business" and "Business Planning & Forecasting" categories during its launch week, just eight days before Hurricane Ian plummeted Southwest Florida, the author's hometown.

"It's a true gift! Being chosen to have the book included in the Gift Bags celebrating Music's Biggest Night® will ignite more exposure for the book and most importantly my mission, while helping us recapture some of the visibility we lost after the hurricane," Jacobik shared.

The back cover summary reads, "If you're a visionary, creative, or purpose-driven entrepreneur, you know how easy it can be to let your business rule your life. You'll do whatever it takes to succeed in the moment, and everything else-family, relationships, health, and self-care, even sleep-takes a back burner. Meanwhile, you may not even be making enough money to cover your bills, let alone build the dream life you envisioned. Hustle, burnout, and exhaustion don't have to be your norm. There's a better way - and it will make your business MORE profitable, not less."

"It's really about understanding that the entrepreneurial journey requires both a roadmap and a runway, and having the right mindset and tools to get to your desired destination without running out of gas," Jacobik, who wrote the book, said.

While Jacobik got into writing blogs and guest articles about eight years ago for platforms like Thrive Global, writing this second non-fiction book was all about a deeper mission for her. This book is her first business development book and her hope is that readers will develop a shift in how they are running their day-to-day, develop a new sense of empowerment, dive into the exercises and financial measurement tools, and no longer stick their heads in the sand when it comes to the money part of running their businesses. Her mission? To change the national statistic that says 65% of businesses fail in the first five years and only 15% make it beyond the 10-year mark.

Jacobik shared, "According to the Census Bureau, more than 4.4 million new businesses were created in the U.S. during 2020 — the highest total on record. This handbook is needed NOW more than ever!"

The book is available through big book vendors like Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Indie, Target, and Walmart.

