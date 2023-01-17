BOC Group Unveils Next-Level BPM Collaboration With ADONIS 15.0

ADONIS 15.0 brings a special selection of new collaboration features across the tool, completely changing the interactive experience for all users and making engagement of different stakeholders easier than ever!

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BOC Group announced the latest ADONIS 15.0, with a reimagined collaboration experience, enabling users to connect, team up and exchange knowledge like never before. The new collaboration updates make it possible to easily provide feedback and improvement suggestions to process models, engage colleagues in discussions through mentions and seamlessly follow the communication thread with personalized notifications.

BOC Products & Services AG Logo (PRNewsfoto/BOC Products & Services AG) (PRNewswire)

"Putting minds together and empowering different stakeholders to contribute to BPM initiatives – from design and review, and all the way to continued feedback and improvements – has never been so quick and effortless", says Tobias Rausch, ADONIS Product Manager.

"ADONIS 15.0 was designed to push the boundaries of traditional BPM and introduce an entirely new social aspect to process optimization and business transformation – helping process management experts find more acceptance for their initiatives and inspire more peers to get on board. We're excited to see everyone leverage the collective brainstorming capabilities and take their initiatives to the next level with everybody's best thinking."

What's more, the latest release introduces a number of other updates, including a collection of improvements for Readers, allowing them to focus their efforts and get to the information they are looking for even faster.

A detailed insight into the latest release is available on the BOC Group website.

BOC Group encourages all interested parties to take the new ADONIS for a spin with the free ADONIS:Community Edition and experience the latest updates first-hand.

About the BOC Group

BOC Group crafts and markets state-of-the-art Enterprise Modelling Software in the domains of BPM, EA and GRC, for effective and extensive business management in the digital era. Our tools are based on interconnectivity. They are free to adapt to your needs and can collaborate with a wide-range of ecosystem applications.

ADONIS global customers include Airbus, Allianz, Emerson, Generali, Hilti, Rewe and Telefonica and many others.

Contact

BOC Information Technologies Consulting GmbH

Ing. Enrique Lobo Cruz

Market Development Manager

+43 1 905 10 81 2250

enrique.lobo-cruz@boc-group.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984109/BOC_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BOC Products & Services AG