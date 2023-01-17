Ceruvia Lifesciences Announces First Participant Dosed in BOL-148 Phase 1 Clinical Trial

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceruvia Lifesciences, a leading neurotransformational biopharmaceutical company, today announced the first participant has been dosed in their Phase 1 clinical trial of NYPRG-101 (2-bromo-d-lysergic acid diethylamide) in healthy adult participants.

"Having invested considerable time and resources in producing our own cGMP 2-bromo-d-lysergic acid diethylamide and in completing our IND-enabling pre-clinical toxicology work, we are excited to have commenced this clincal trial with the dosing of the first participant", said Carey Turnbull, Founder and CEO of Ceruvia Lifesciences. "With tens of millions of Americans and hundreds of millions of people worldwide suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders, there is a massive unmet need for safe and effective treatment options. We believe that NYPRG-101 offers great promise to provide meaningful relief from the disability and psychosocial burdens that impact the lives of several patient populations, including those suffering from migraine and cluster headaches."

NYPRG-101, also known in the literature as BOL-148, is a non-hallucinogenic analog of LSD and has been administered in clinical and experimental settings since the 1950s, with most of the research occurring prior to 1970, before the advent of modern standards for clinical research.

Ceruvia's Phase 1 clinical trial is a single ascending dose study to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of NYPRG-101 in healthy adult participants. Up to 40 participants will be enrolled and randomized into ascending dose cohorts, each receiving a single dose of NYPRG-101.

About Ceruvia Lifesciences

Founded in 2017, Ceruvia Lifesciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a mission to improve the lives of underserved patients suffering from neurological and psychiatric disorders. Founded by Carey Turnbull, Ceruvia is relentlessly focused on the development and commercialization of neurotransformational medicines to deliver meaningful relief to patients suffering from hard-to-treat headache disorders, OCD and substance abuse disorder. For too long, these communities have been poorly understood and under-served. At Ceruvia, we believe they no longer have to live this way. With a long history of partnership with leading researchers at Yale University School of Medicine, NYU School of Medicine and Harvard Medical School, Ceruvia is undertaking clinical research in order to help patients return to living their lives to the fullest. For more information, please visit www.ceruvialifesciences.com

