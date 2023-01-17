CoinsPaid's total transaction amount grows by 45% amidst the market chaos

TALLINN, Estonia, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinsPaid is the leading crypto payment provider worldwide, with an ecosystem of tailored crypto products for every audience from individual clients to businesses. Recently, the CoinsPaid team conducted research showcasing the company's growth by 45% in the total number of transactions during the autumn quarter, and the overall transaction amount boost amidst the BTC crash in November 2022.

The company expands while in the chaotic market downturn and keeps offering a high-quality service to its clients. Users' confidence keeps on rising despite an ongoing bear market. The data shows that amid BTC crashing by 17% in November 2022, CoinsPaid saw a 44% increase during this month in overall transaction amount compared to the same period in 2021. Despite the FTX and related market makers' bankruptcy, CoinsPaid had its best month of the year in November.

Also, according to the company's research, from September to November 2022, CoinsPaid witnessed a 45% growth in the total transaction amount, increasing by 1.7 million, proving that clients trust the platform more than ever. This represents an 18% growth compared to the summer quarter results.

In the meantime, customers also show interest in stablecoins on the CoinsPaid platform. USDT transactions increased by 488% in 2022, showcasing the stablecoins' transactions distribution supremacy going from 2% in 2021 to 9%, as they offer a safer store of value option.

During the 2022 summer quarter, the number of transactions on CoinsPaid for BTC increased by 103% and by 1% for ETH. In the autumn period, however, the number of transactions increased by 20% for BTC and 180% for ETH, respectively.

Despite the difficulties set by market volatility and economic instability, CoinsPaid offers a reliable and safe crypto service. The platform has seen significant transaction growth during the last year, and a positive outlook can be taken for the future.

Disclaimer. All financial, statistical and other data regarding the clients/merchants, conducted transactions, etc., has been provided as aggregate from activities of all legal entities operating under brand of Coinspaid, specifically: (I) Dream Finance OÜ, Harju maakond, Kesklinna linnaosa, Rotermanni tn 6, 10111, Tallinn, Estonia; (II) Dream Finance UAB, Gynejq St. 14-65, Vilnius, Lithuania and (III) Dream Finance S.A. DE C.V., 3A Calle Poniente Y, 71 Avenida Norte, Col. Escalon, edif. Lexincorp, office No 3698, San Salvador, El Salvador.

