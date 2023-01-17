Dana Named Great Workplace for Diversity by Newsweek Magazine

MAUMEE, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has been named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023" by Newsweek magazine. The award recognizes the company's impact and commitment to building a culture that supports and embraces diversity.

Dana Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto/Dana Incorporated) (PRNewswire)

"At Dana, we promote acceptance and understanding and attract great people from diverse backgrounds working together for a better world," said Maureen Pittenger, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Dana. "Being named one of 'America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity' reflects an inclusive culture and the determination of our team to live our values and have a substantial and lasting positive impact. We are proud to be among only a handful of companies from the mobility industry to be acknowledged for our people-first diversity practices."

The inaugural award results were based on a detailed analysis of publicly available data, interviews with human resource professionals, and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the United States. The survey covered a broad range of key drivers of employee satisfaction, including corporate culture, proactive management of a diverse workforce, sustainability and awareness, compensation and benefits, training and career progression, work-life balance, working environment, and company image.

Last month, Dana was also named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek magazine for the fourth consecutive year.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $8.9 billion in 2021 with 40,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dana Incorporated