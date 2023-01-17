Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on February 7, 2023

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ: HLNE) is scheduled to release financial results for the third fiscal quarter before the market opens on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. A copy of the earnings release and full detailed presentation will be available on the Hamilton Lane Shareholders website.

Hamilton Lane will host a conference call and webcast at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 7 to discuss the results for the third fiscal quarter. To listen to the conference call and in order to ask questions, attendees may pre-register by clicking here and using the conference ID 67939. After registration, attendees will receive an email with dial-in details. Anyone experiencing trouble accessing the call in this manner on the day of the event may dial (888) 330- 2028 or (437) 291-8584 for assistance.

For access to the live event via the webcast, visit Hamilton Lane's Shareholders website by clicking here prior to the start of the call. This feature will be in listen-only mode.

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the live broadcast for a period of one year, and can be accessed in the same manner as the live webcast on the Hamilton Lane Shareholders website.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs more than 575 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $824 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of more than $107 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $717 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2022. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

