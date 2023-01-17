PetSmart Searches for First-Ever 'Chief Toy Testers,' Offering $20,000 to the Pawsitively Purrfect New Team Members

Calling all cats and dogs to apply to be PetSmart's first brand toy testers

receiving $10,000 each and lots of playful perks

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the company that will do Anything for Pets, PetSmart is on the search for one dog and one cat to fulfill the very important role of Chief Toy Tester. The requirements? Vast experience in play, a knack for toy testing and an advanced palate for sampling an array of culinary treats. The chosen feline and canine Chief Toy Testers will be responsible for ensuring pets nationwide are in the know about the best pet products PetSmart has to offer while also earning $10,000 (USD/human) each, totaling $20,000 for the new roles.

"We are recruiting two playful and eager team members to bring into our PetSmart pack as the first-ever Chief Toy Testers," said Will Smith, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at PetSmart. "The new Chief Toy Tester roles will help us better connect with and serve our four-legged (or less!) cat and dog customers in exciting ways. These c-suite pets will let pet parents know they are getting the best tried-and-true products for their beloved furry family members."

The Position:

The Chief Toy Testers will participate in numerous PetSmart product unboxings as well as appear at a variety of PetSmart events as a celebrity VIP (Very Important Pet) throughout their one year in the role. As connoisseurs of the latest and greatest pet commodities, the cat and dog Chief Toy Testers will ensure new toys and treats are assessed with the utmost consideration while also managing their pet parents as they post their pet's official product findings to social media platforms.

Required Knowledge, Skills, Abilities & Experience:

While playtime can cut into daily napping for some four-legged friends, the chosen canine and feline Chief Toy Testers understand the gravity of providing their fellow furry companions with information on the best new products PetSmart has to offer. Ideal candidates possess:

A nose for sniffing out the tastiest treats, paws for toy product play and a perfect tail wag (or wave) when appearing as a VIP at PetSmart events

The ability to direct their pet parents to capture the most compelling video footage and content for social media as they analyze their product findings and demonstrate their uses

Human pet parents who can commit to a one-year partnership contract on their pet's behalf

Role Benefits:

Toy and treat product deliveries

Quarterly salon treatments

Celebrity status as a VIP (Very Important Pet) at PetSmart events

$10,000 compensation

Tail-wagging rights only granted to PetSmart's first Chief Toy Testers

How to Apply:

Interested applicants should direct their pet parent to AnythingForPets.com to fill out an application on their pet's behalf by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 17, 2023. Applicants will be required to submit a 10-30-second video of their cat or dog showcasing their furry friend's personality and pet parents are encouraged to think creatively with their submission – whether it's their cat strutting the catwalk in the latest fashion, pups having a ball with their new toys or pets showing off their skills when the zoomies hit. In addition to the video submission, applicants also will be required to submit a still photo of their pet and an official review of their pet's favorite toy.

Learn More:

For more information on the Chief Toy Tester opportunity and to see the full rules, visit AnythingforPets.com. For more information on toys, treats, services and ways to shop, visit PetSmart.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home.

Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

