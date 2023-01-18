After Securing Their Super Majority, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch and House Democrats Close with $1.7 million

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After an election year where House members saw the most contested races in history, Democrats for the Illinois House and re-elected House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch have closed strong with 14 newly elected members and $1.7 million total.

During the quarter, the Speaker's caucus reported raising over $14 million. The House Democratic Caucus raised over $12 million. Speaker Welch's total for the year was over $45 million. The result– the House's historic supermajority and a unanimous demand for a second term of leadership for Speaker Welch.

"We raised funds, we worked together, and we really dug into the fight for the people of Illinois," said Speaker Welch. "I am extremely thankful to each of our supporters and every single member of our caucus. We are bringing the most Democrats to the legislature in modern history to fight for working families in all 118 districts from Chicago to Cairo, from Winnetka to Washington Park, and from Westchester to Savanna. I am thankful to our caucus for trusting me to continue to lead us forward. Now we have to get to Springfield and continue doing the work of the people."

With 14 newly elected members of the Illinois House, Democrats are the most diverse in their representation of the people. In addition to re-electing the first African-American Speaker of the House, the general assembly welcomed the first Vietnamese American, two of the first Muslim Americans, and the first Korean American to serve and represent downstate. The diversity of heritage, race, gender, age, and ideology further solidifies the House Dems as the caucus that looks like Illinois.

About Democrats for the Illinois House: Democrats for the Illinois House is the official political arm of the Illinois House Democratic Caucus. We support Democrats for the Illinois House in fighting for equality, justice, and opportunity for all. Under the leadership of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, Democrats for Illinois House (DIH) is dedicated to promoting the excellent work of the caucus, protecting incumbents, winning competitive races, and serving Illinoisans with integrity. The Illinois House Democratic Caucus is one of the most diverse in the nation representing African American (22), Latinx (10), Asian American (4), Women (39) and LGBTQ+ (4) members. DIH is committed to creating an environment across the state that is inclusive and welcoming to all people.

