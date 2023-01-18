Blue Diamond Growers Announces Return of Chilé 'N Lime Flavored Almonds

Popular Flavor Back for a Limited Time Only

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time to spice up the new year, Blue Diamond Growers announces the return of its popular Chilé 'N Lime Flavored Almonds. The taste-tempting, zesty flavor is available at Blue Diamond Nut & Gift Shops in Sacramento, Modesto and Chico, and at select national retailers for a limited time only.

"Blue Diamond is thrilled to bring back this beloved favorite for our customers," said Maya Erwin, Vice President of Innovation and R&D, Blue Diamond Growers. "Ensuring that almond lovers can enjoy their favorite flavors is why we keep developing new and exciting products, as well as re-introducing flavors that our customers crave. Due to popular demand, Chilé 'N Lime is one of those delicious flavors that we just had to bring back – but they won't be around for long."

The Chilé 'N Lime Flavored Almonds include a hint of lime with a tangy and savory spice blend that satisfies even the most adventurous of palates. In addition to the incredible taste, Blue Diamond almonds pack more than six grams of plant protein per serving and are an excellent source of the antioxidant, vitamin E, and a good source of magnesium. The Chilé 'N Lime almonds are a superfood with super flavor. These healthy, delicious California-grown snacks are also gluten-free and kosher certified.

With more than 50% market share of the U.S. snack almond business, Blue Diamond is a world-class leader in consumer trend analysis and flavor forecasting leading to exciting flavors like Chilé 'N Lime and many other incredible flavors within the Blue Diamond Growers snack almond line up. Check out all of the Blue Diamond snack almond flavors on the website at www.bluediamond.com.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

