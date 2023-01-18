Hill's Pet Nutrition and 'Critter Fixers' Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson Team Up to Help Pet Owners in the Fight Against Pet Obesity

Hill's Pet Nutrition and 'Critter Fixers' Dr. Hodges and Dr. Ferguson Team Up to Help Pet Owners in the Fight Against Pet Obesity

Hill's Annual End Pet Obesity Campaign Offers Free Tools and Resources for Pet Parents to Help Pets Achieve and Maintain a Healthy Weight

TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than fifty percent of pets are overweight, but 90 percent of pet parents with an overweight pet don't realize it.1 Pet parents often show love for their pets with food. However, that extra 'love' can lead to weight gain, which can increase the risk of developing other medical conditions.

Dr. Ferguson (left) and Dr. Hodges (right) of the (PRNewswire)

As part of its mission to transform the lives of pets, Hill's Pet Nutrition , a global leader in science-led nutrition, has enlisted Drs. Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson, stars of Nat Geo Wild's Critter Fixers: Country Vets to join its annual 'End Pet Obesity' campaign to help fight the growing pet obesity epidemic.

"As veterinarians, we want every pet to live a long and healthy life. That's why pet parents should actively monitor their pet's weight and address it in real time with the guidance of their veterinarian," said Dr. Hodges. "We are proud to be a part of Hill's 'End Pet Obesity' campaign to help pet parents learn about the impact of even a few extra pounds and equip them with the tools and resources they need to help their pets achieve and maintain a healthy weight."

Drs. Hodges and Ferguson encourage pet parents to take a proactive approach to maintaining their pet's weight with a few simple steps:

Step One: Take the Hill's L.O.V.E. Test

To help assess a pet's weight, Hill's has created a L.O.V.E. Test, which includes four simple actions:

L : Locate the pet's ribs

O : Observe from above

V : View from the side

E: Evaluate feeding behavior

"Sometimes, under all their beautiful fur, it's hard to realize our pets have gained weight, and even just a few extra pounds can have an impact on their energy and overall wellness," said Dr. Ferguson. "Taking Hill's L.O.V.E test is an easy way to evaluate a pet's body condition to determine if it's time to take action."

Pet parents can visit endpetobesity.com to learn about the Hill's L.O.V.E Test and to enter for a chance to win a $5,000 grand prize check that can be used toward Hill's food, vet visits and exercise toys.

Step Two: Schedule A Visit with a Veterinarian

Drs. Hodges and Ferguson advise that pet parents who have concerns about their pet's weight should seek their veterinarian's guidance. Conversation starters include:

Is my pet at their ideal weight? How can I help my pet reach their ideal weight? How can food help manage my pet's weight?

Step Three: Switch to the Right Food

Pet parents should work with their veterinarian to choose the right food to support their pet's weight loss journey. For example, Hill's offers a variety of weight management products that can help pets achieve their ideal weight, including Hill's Science Diet Perfect Weight. When fed this nutrition, more than 70 percent of pets lost weight within 10 weeks.1

"Obesity is one of the greatest health risks for pets and what a pet eats is one of the most important decisions a pet parent can make," said Dr. Ferguson. "Whether your pet is a new addition to the family or just eaten a little too much over the holidays, now is a great time for all pet parents to reset nutritional habits and make sure their pet is at a healthy weight – starting with the food they feed."

For obese pets, veterinarians are likely to recommend a therapeutic food, such as Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic, which is clinically proven nutrition to help dogs and cats naturally lose weight by activating their metabolism.

"At Hill's, we have been studying the impact of nutrition on how pets' bodies function for over a decade. We learned that lean pets have a different biology than overweight pets," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, Chief Veterinary Officer of Hill's Pet Nutrition U.S. "This guided our development of formulas that both help support a pet's metabolism for a healthy body weight and taste great. With the guidance of a veterinarian, it can be as simple as feeding the right kind of 'love' to lose the weight."

To learn more about Hill's 'End Pet Obesity' campaign and access free tools and resources for pet weight management, visit www.endpetobesity.com .

1 Research on file, Hills Pet Nutrition, 2011

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday foods, Hill's Science Diet, Hill's Healthy Advantage and Hill's Bioactive Recipe, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com or HillsVet.com. To learn more about Hill's Food, Shelter & Love program, visit hillspet.com/shelter.

PR Contact:

Jennie Rosenberg, Hill+Knowlton Strategies

jennie.rosenberg@hkstrategies.com

With protein for lean muscle maintenance, and clinically proven results in just 10 weeks, this weight control pet food made with natural ingredients is the perfect addition to your adult pet's bowl. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Hill's Pet Nutrition) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition