Leading Global Retailer Selects Missouri For New Fulfillment Center

RAYMORE, Mo., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- URBN, a worldwide lifestyle and retail company with a portfolio of global consumer brands including Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People and Nuuly, is planning to open a new fulfillment center in Raymore, Missouri, pending completion of all state and local approvals and agreements. The new 604,000 sq. ft. facility will be used for its clothing rental brand, Nuuly.

URBN's new fulfillment center will be located at the Raymore Commerce Center in Raymore, Missouri. Photo credit: Jacia Phillips | Arch Photo KC (PRNewswire)

“Missouri is winning more large-scale projects than ever before, and we’re carrying that tremendous momentum into 2023."

"Missouri is a strategic choice for companies like Nuuly that are searching for a location in the middle of America for their expansion projects," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. "Missouri is winning more large-scale projects than ever before, and we're carrying that tremendous momentum into 2023. We look forward to welcoming URBN to the long list of global powerhouses in Missouri."

"Nuuly has experienced significant growth since our launch in 2019," said Dave Hayne, Chief Technology Officer of URBN and President of Nuuly. "We are excited to open our second U.S. fulfillment center to support our next phase of growth, and proud to work with the State of Missouri and the City of Raymore to bring new jobs to the Kansas City region."

The planned facility represents $60 million in capital investment and is expected to create 750 jobs within five years in the Kansas City region.

"We are excited to begin 2023 with this outstanding win for Missouri," said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. "URBN is a creative and unique worldwide retailer. Companies like URBN can locate facilities anywhere in the world, and they chose Missouri. We are proud of our state's pro-business environment, and we sincerely thank URBN for recognizing the benefits of doing business here and selecting Missouri for this impactful project."

Nuuly is a subscription rental clothing service for women who love fashion and exploring how to wear, buy and sell it in ways that are gentler on the planet—and their wallets. Nuuly offers 15,000+ styles from 300+ designer and contemporary brands.

"As URBN's second fulfillment center in the KC region, the Nuuly facility reinforces our area as a top U.S. logistics hub," said Chris Gutierrez, President of KC SmartPort, an affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "Global supply chain demand is ever-increasing, and the KC region's central location, robust infrastructure and access to skilled workforce continue to attract leading brands to our region. We are excited to see URBN's ongoing growth here."

"Since our initial contact and conversations with URBN, we knew they would be great community partners," said City of Raymore Mayor Kris Turnbow. "We are excited for the opportunity to continue our strong relationship and have them be a part of Raymore's continued success."

Missouri is a key location for distribution and e-commerce. Companies in the state are within 600 miles of 135+ million potential customers. Nuuly's new facility is planned to be located at the Raymore Commerce Center, which was developed by VanTrust Real Estate.

About URBN

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands. The Company's brands offer lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products through 644 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, global websites, and catalogs. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company's Retail segment. www.URBN.com

About Nuuly

Nuuly is a curated destination for anyone who loves fashion and is exploring how to wear, buy and sell it in ways that are gentler on the planet—and their wallets. Customers can choose to engage with the Nuuly brand in multiple ways—through a monthly rental subscription with Nuuly Rent, which offers 1,000s of styles from more than 300 designer and contemporary brands, including Free People, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie; by buying or selling secondhand through Nuuly Thrift, a peer-to-peer resale marketplace; or both. www.nuuly.com

About Missouri Partnership

Missouri Partnership is a public-private economic development organization focused on attracting new jobs and investment to the state and promoting Missouri's business strengths. Since 2008, Missouri Partnership has worked with partners statewide to attract companies that have created 31,000+ new jobs, $1.6 billion+ in new annual payroll, and $6 billion+ in new capital investment. Some recent successful projects that led to major investment in Missouri include Accenture Federal Services LLC, American Foods Group, Casey's, Chewy, Inc., James Hardie, Meta, Square, Swift Prepared Foods, USDA, and Veterans United.

Media Contact: Janelle Higgins | janelle@missouripartnership.com | 314.541.4911

URBN is planning to open a new 600,000+ sq. ft. fulfillment center in Raymore, Missouri. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Missouri Partnership