Sump pumps help Pacific Northwest homeowners fight potential flood risk

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing company founded in 2013, advises area homeowners to consider installing a sump pump for added protection against home flooding during ongoing wet winter conditions.

(PRNewswire)

As winter storms and cold temperatures continue hammering western Washington, many homes face an increased risk of flooding.

"The combination of heavy rainfall and freezing conditions can make this a hazardous time of year for a lot of people in our community," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "When melting ice and rain combine, they can overwhelm your basement or the lower floors of your home. A sump pump is one of the most effective and reliable solutions for dealing with water before it damages your property."

Sump pumps are activated by sensors that detect rising water levels or water pressure and then cycle excess water outside through a discharge pipe. Because sump pumps are automated, homeowners can keep their homes safe and dry without ongoing monitoring during wet weather.

In addition to providing powerful flood protection, sump pumps:

Eliminate moisture that can promote the growth of mold and mildew.

Reduce the risk of electrical fires or outages that can occur when water damages wiring or electrical appliances.

"Flooding can be a real headache, but it's much more than just a nuisance, especially this time of year," Hart said. "Water can rise quickly and become an emergency that threatens the value of your home and the safety of your family. A sump pump is a major step toward reducing those risks while also freeing you from the stress and dread that heavy rain can bring."

Harts Services provides critical sump pump services, including installation, maintenance, repair, submersible pump options, secondary pumps, and battery-operated pumps. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

