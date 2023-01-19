New York StateWide Senior Action Council Announces Its First Medicare Fraud of the Month for the New Year

New York StateWide Senior Action Council Announces Its First Medicare Fraud of the Month for the New Year

Older New Yorkers' New Year Resolutions Must NOT Include Obtaining a New Medicare Card

Medicare Card Fraud

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New York StateWide Senior Action Council (StateWide), an organization dedicated to advocacy for the rights of seniors in New York State today announced its Medicare Fraud of the Month for January; Medicare Card Fraud.

The StateWide Fraud of the Month is a component of the Senior Medical Patrol, the definitive resource for New York State's senior citizens and caregivers to detect, prevent, and report healthcare fraud, errors, and abuse. StateWide is New York's grantee/administrator for this Federal Program.

"Senior citizens are not getting a new Medicare Card for the New Year or anytime," explained Maria Alvarez, StateWide's Executive Director. "Beware of scammers calling, emailing, and texting you trying to convince you to get a new Medicare Card. Never give out your Medicare number to anyone other than your doctor, health care provider, or other trusted representative. Never give out your Medicare number to anyone who contacts you through unsolicited calls, texts, or emails."

Alvarez continued, "Your Medicare number is extremely valuable to scammers. In the wrong hands, your Medicare number can be used to bill for services and products that you may not even receive to the benefit of Medicare scammers."

In the past, Medicare beneficiaries used their Social Security number as their Medicare number. In 2018, as a result of some changes instituted by the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) each Medicare beneficiary received a new card with a uniquely assigned combination of letters & numbers.

This was done to help keep beneficiaries' identity and Social Security numbers secure. However, fraudsters are still calling beneficiaries attempting to acquire their information.

Their tactics include:

Medicare is issuing an updated or new card - a plastic one, metal one, one with a chip, or even a white and black COVID-19 card, and they need to verify your Medicare account number.

To receive a new Medicare card, you need to verify your identity. This is the scammer's attempt to gain personal or financial information.

Scammers say Medicare cards are expiring, and a fine will be charged a fine if it is not renewed. No Medicare cards expire. The red, white, and blue paper card is the only card issued by Medicare.

The NYS Senior Medicare Patrol has a hotline for people who believe they have been a victim of any Medicare fraud. Call 800-333-4374. our visit nysenior.org. Certified counselors are ready to help answer any questions regarding Medicare benefits and issues.

It is estimated that Medicare fraud costs New York taxpayers over $5 billion dollars a year. To help combat this illicit industry StateWide earlier this year announced its Fraud of the Month program to highlight these scams being perpetrated on the State's seniors.

View original content:

SOURCE New York StateWide Senior Action Council, Inc.