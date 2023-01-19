Noodle Acquires South African Learning Design Firm Hubble Studios

The acquisition marks Noodle's entry into the international market and underscores its commitment to building the highest-quality online learning design and experience for university partners and students

NEW YORK and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodle , a mission-driven B Corp and the nation's fastest-growing online education network of universities, employers, and learners, today has completed the acquisition of Hubble Studios , a global e-learning design firm headquartered in Cape Town. This marks Noodle's entry into the international market, scaling to seven countries, including the US, South Africa, Australia, England, Germany, Switzerland and Singapore. The substantial added capacity accelerates the company's mission to transform online learning design and the overall learner experience for university partners and their students. Hannes Geldenhuys, CEO of Hubble Studios, will join Noodle as SVP of International.

"The acquisition underscores and strengthens Noodle's commitment to building world-class online learning design that is affordable for our partners and modernizes teaching and learning," said John Katzman, CEO of Noodle. "We believe the new emphasis of Hubble Studio's innovative and interactive design capabilities empowers Noodle to create a unified vision for the rigor and aesthetic of the online learning experience and to integrate that vision into the ongoing student journey, from inquiry to alumnus and lifelong learner."

Noodle and Hubble Studios first partnered in 2021 and are currently building over 100 courses for partners, including the Yale School of Nursing, Butler University, the New England College of Optometry, and the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology. Independently, Hubble Studios has deep experience in higher education, having partnered with institutions such as Harvard University, the University of Cambridge, London Business School, and the University of Bristol. The learning design firm also brings Noodle a roster of corporate clients supporting the upskilling and training at Johnson and Johnson, USAID, The World Bank, and dozens more.

"The management and staff of Hubble Studios are honored to join the esteemed team at Noodle and contribute to their trailblazing efforts to deliver high-quality, rigorous and accessible hybrid degree programs," said Hannes Geldenhuys. "As one entity, we can elevate our support for university partners in North America and introduce the Noodle brand to universities globally."

Furthermore, this acquisition continues a multi-year evolution of Noodle bringing its services, such as marketing, enrollment, and student support, in-house to more nimbly and efficiently respond to its university partners' needs to modernize the online learning experience.

"Noodle and Hubble Studios share a vision of great learning that is engaging, personalized, interactive, intuitive, inclusive and collaborative," said Melora Sundt, Chief Academic Officer of Noodle. "The extensive experience of Hubble Studios in higher education and the quality of their work with Noodle make them a natural fit as we augment our internal learning design capabilities."

"We are thrilled to unite with a team so transformative and intentional in their approach to online education," adds Chelsey Pienaar, Hubble Studios Chief Academic Officer, who joins Noodle as Managing Director, Learning.

The acquisition comes at an exciting time of growth and iteration for Noodle and its commitment to building a robust partner ecosystem. By adding Hubble Studios, Noodle now partners with over 40 universities and 30 corporations worldwide.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Noodle

Noodle is a mission-driven certified B Corp and was founded to make education more accessible and affordable by offering an alternative to the traditional online program management (OPM) model. Noodle partners with leading universities to launch and scale world-class online and hybrid degree programs that are high-quality, rigorous, and cost-efficient. In 2022, the company launched an employer partnerships service to help companies find, retain, and maximize the performance of great employees, and the Noodle Learning Platform , which allows students to discover the best pathways for their career aspirations and then upskill in a socially-engaging, expert-supported way. Follow Noodle on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Hubble Studios

Hubble Studios is an eLearning company founded in 2012 to develop custom online education content and technology that will maximize learning impact and serve the missions of our partner institutions, foundations and clients. Adding value as both a content provider and thinking partner, Hubble Studios' teams of expert learning designers, creatives and software engineers work together to create bespoke ed-tech solutions. We believe the most effective solutions come from working alongside our clients, immersing ourselves in the organization to truly understand their specific needs.

