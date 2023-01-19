Simpson Strong-Tie Invests in Higharc to Boost Innovation in the Construction Process

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higharc — the all-in-one homebuilding platform for design, sales, and construction — is pleased to announce a $1.3 million strategic investment from Simpson Strong-Tie. The investment represents the company's ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive, state of the art solutions to the building industry with digital platforms and physical products.

With this investment, Simpson Strong-Tie will help Higharc continue to lead the way for giving purchasing teams more automated and integrated solutions for managing option complexity and accurately generating POs. This investment supports Simpson Strong-Tie corporate venture investment efforts that it has developed over the last two years. The company is committed to allocating resources to open innovation and to finding new technologies that will help grow its business and will benefit the building industry overall.

"Investing in Higharc presents a unique opportunity to support more efficient homebuilding on a larger scale," said Simpson Strong-Tie Executive Vice President, Innovation Jeremy Gilstrap. "Higharc's team, with their foundation in technology, architecture, design, visualization and marketing, understands our products along with how to service and scale with the use of automation, making their solutions particularly exciting."

"We're honored that the team at Simpson Strong-Tie chose to invest in our efforts to improve purchasing in the homebuilding process," said Higharc CEO Marc Minor. "Higharc's Intelligent Homebuilding platform creates a single source of truth for builders by automating traditionally manual processes for design, sales, and construction. Simpson Strong-Tie joins a cross-industry group of strategic investors in Higharc from leaders in building materials, land development, distribution and CAD software."

The latest round of funding brings Higharc's total capital raised to $26.8 million.

About Higharc

Founded in 2018, Higharc, the first Intelligent Homebuilding platform changing how new homes are designed, sold and built. As of October 2022, Higharc helped support visualization, design and creation of 38 communities nationwide. Higharc has raised $26.8 million in capital since inception and is backed by Spark Capital, Lux Capital, Simpson Strong-Tie, PlanGrid Co-Founder Ralph Gootee, Built Technologies Founder Chase Gilbert, Adobe CPO Scott Belsky, Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop, Digits CEO Jeff Seibert, Digits Co Founder Wayne Chang, Carbon3D CEO Phil DeSimone, Pillar Ventures, Javelin Venture Partners, MetaProp, Tectonic Capital, Montage Ventures, and Vertex Ventures. For more information, visit: https://higharc.com/

About Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc.

Simpson Strong-Tie is the world leader in structural solutions — products and technology that help people design and build safer, stronger homes, buildings, and communities. As a pioneer in the building industry, we have an unmatched passion for problem solving through skillful engineering and thoughtful innovation. Our structural systems research and rigorous testing enable us to design code-listed, value-engineered solutions for a multitude of applications in wood, steel, and concrete structures. Our dedication to pursuing ever-better construction products and technology and to surrounding our customers with exceptional service and support has been core to our mission since 1956. For more information, visit strongtie.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

