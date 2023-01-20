Washington Poison Center & Seattle Children's Launch the 17th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest for Washington State Elementary Students

SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Poison Center and Seattle Children's invite Washington state elementary students to participate in the 17th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest. This year's theme is "Where is Mr. Yuk Stuck?"

The annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest asks students in grades kindergarten through 6th to show in poster-format how Mr. Yuk and the Washington Poison Center help keep people safe from harmful substances. The winning artwork will be transformed into the Washington Poison Center's poster and other campaign materials for National Poison Prevention Week, March 19-25, 2023.

Since 2006, more than 3,000 elementary students have submitted artwork illustrating ways to remain safe from poisonous and toxic substances. "We greatly value the time and effort students and teachers spend working on the poster contest, learning about the poison center, and shining a spotlight on poison safety," commented Dr. Scott Phillips, the Washington Poison Center's Executive and Medical Director. "Encouraging young students to participate in poison prevention awareness is more important than ever, with ongoing poison risks from the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions. Our annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest is one way we can engage students and their communities, and ensure they know who to call, 24/7/365, when they need help."

The Washington Poison Center is pleased to partner with Seattle Children's for a second year on promoting the poster contest and providing online poison safety curriculum for elementary-aged students. Regarding this partnership, Isabell Sakamoto, Suicide and Injury Prevention Program Manager at Seattle Children's stated, "We appreciate the Washington Poison Center hosting this 17th Annual Poison Prevention Poster Contest, as well as engagement from schools, families, and students to help spread awareness and information about ways to keep communities safe from harmful substances. We look forward to seeing the artwork that students submit this year!"

Poison Prevention Poster Contest Schedule

Contest Kick Off: January 17, 2023

Last day to submit: February 10, 2023

Winner announced: March 14, 2023

National Poison Prevention Week: March 19 – 25, 2023

The winner will receive a class party and special classroom visit from Mr. Yuk, a Samsung Galaxy tablet, a visit with their local state legislators, and their artwork included in a poster and media packages for organizations across Washington state.

Click here for rules and additional contest information. Email mryuk@wapc.org with any questions.

