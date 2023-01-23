Awesome Motive Acquires Thrive Themes Growth Tool Suite to Help Small Businesses Improve Their Online Marketing and Get Better Results

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Awesome Motive , a fast-growing software and media company with over 21 million websites using their software, today announced their acquisition of Thrive Themes , the company behind some of the most powerful small business growth tools for WordPress.

Awesome Motive Acquires Thrive Themes Growth Tool Suite (PRNewswire)

Over 200,000+ smart website owners use the Thrive Themes growth tool suite to easily build high-converting websites that lead to more email subscribers, paying customers, and raving fans. Simply put, Thrive helps you get better results!

The Thrive Themes acquisition further strengthens Awesome Motive's position as the market leader in the WordPress and online marketing space as AM continues to deliver innovative solutions that help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys.

"Easy to use online marketing tools that deliver results is essential for small business success, especially in today's economic environment" said Syed Balkhi, CEO of Awesome Motive. "Thrive is a well-known and respected brand that has a long-history of helping businesses improve their online marketing efforts. We are excited to welcome them to the Awesome Motive family, so we can help more of our customers create thriving online businesses."

Over 21 million websites already use Awesome Motive solutions like OptinMonster , WPForms , MonsterInsights , AIOSEO , and others to build and grow their online presence. Now they can achieve even greater results with a winning combination of growth tools available as part of Thrive Themes suite.

"We're excited to have Thrive Themes join the Awesome Motive family, and I'm confident that the strength and leadership that Awesome Motive provides will ensure that Thrive Themes remains the leading provider of conversion-focused growth tools for many years to come and will fuel future innovation" said Shane Melaugh, co-founder of Thrive Themes.

About Awesome Motive

Awesome Motive is a leading software and media company helping shape the web for billions worldwide. Collectively, their software powers over 21 million websites and includes many of the well-known website tools such as OptinMonster, WPForms, MonsterInsights, All in One SEO, PushEngage, and more. Awesome Motive has assembled a world-class team of industry experts (100% remote in over 45 countries) that provide unparalleled service and products to help small businesses grow and compete with the big guys. Learn more about Awesome Motive at awesomemotive.com .

About Thrive Themes

Launched in 2013, Thrive Themes is the company behind some of the most powerful growth tools for WordPress. Over 200,000+ smart website owners use the Thrive premium plugin suite to easily convert website visitors into email subscribers, paying customers, and raving fans. Learn more about Thrive Themes at thrivethemes.com .

