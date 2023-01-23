Litheli to Showcase Latest Innovative Products at NHS Exhibition in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally-recognized portable power supply and green outdoor energy solutions brand, Litheli, will showcase its latest products at the National Hardware Show (NHS) exhibition in Las Vegas. Running from January 31 – February 2, 2023, the NHS exhibition presents a prime opportunity for Litheli to demonstrate the capabilities and benefits of its products to a diverse audience of hardware industry professionals and potential customers, while also sharing insights and experiences with industry colleagues and partners. The company will present three series of products at the exhibition: the U56, U20, and U4 series, each offering flexible modular energy storage and one-for-all tool platforms, powered by Litheli's innovative lithium batteries.

As a leading event in the hardware and garden tools industry, the NHS exhibition presents a valuable opportunity for Litheli to build its brand and connect with potential customers, as it allows the company to demonstrate the benefits of its advanced and environmentally-friendly battery-powered products. The company's U56, U20 and U4 series empower users with the freedom to work outdoors, delivering maximum power and performance thanks to their Power Hubs. The Power Hubs create an ecosystem in which all tools can be powered by a single, modularized battery. The battery is housed and charged in a central Power Hub, which allows for easy and convenient use of multiple tools without the need for multiple batteries or charging stations.

The U56 series is the company's flagship product line, featuring high-efficiency energy applications and advanced tools for professional and personal use. These products are designed to reduce energy consumption through innovative battery technology and futuristic tool design while providing users with green, portable, and multi-functional solutions. The U56 series includes garden tools, snow blower shovel, and lawncare, all powered by Litheli's advanced lithium batteries. These batteries are designed to be durable, long-lasting, and efficient, providing users with reliable power and performance.

Regarding the event, Litheli Spokesman, Ivy Ying, general manager of Litheli overseas business said, "We are delighted to be able to participate in this exhibition. At Litheli, we are driven by technology and product design and are committed to preserving the planet's precious natural resources by constantly improving the energy use efficiency through innovation in our battery technology and futuristic tool design. The integration of mobile energy storage and tools with batteries revolutionizes the battery pack platform, increasing its utilization by liberating it from the limitations of being confined to a tool room. At the same time, we strive to provide our customers with green, portable, and multi-functional battery-powered solutions that improve their daily lives."

The U20 series is a line of powerful and versatile tools suitable for indoor and outdoor use. It boasts a comprehensive range of products designed to cater to a wider range of scenarios with its well-balanced performance, making it the go-to choice for customers looking for versatile and high-performing products, with a focus on affordability and overall convenience. The U20 series includes screwdrivers, wrenches, garden tools and impact drivers, all designed to be easy to use and maintain. The U20 series also includes a range of Power Hubs, making it easier to use power in indoor, garden, and outdoor settings.

Also on show at the exhibition, the U4 series is a line of compact and lightweight tools, perfect for on-the-go use and small projects. The U4 series is the earliest to be released among the three series displayed at this exhibition, and will be released in the United States on February 10th. These products offer the same high-quality performance as the U56 and U20 series in a more convenient and portable package. The U4 series includes a range of products for various applications.

Founded in 2017, Litheli is a fast-growing brand that specializes in the design and manufacturing of battery-powered tools and portable power stations featuring detachable, modular batteries. By innovatively applying the modular batteries that can be detached from the power station to power cordless tools directly, Litheli aims to create a modular battery-powered ecosystem that significantly boosts the efficiency of green energy use and brings an upgraded experience to global users.

Litheli boasts a strong in-house R&D team of over 180 dedicated professionals and has built a patent portfolio of 428 patents, including 150 patents for invention as of 2022. Currently, Litheli has offices in the United States and Europe, and is looking to grow its global presence in the future.

